Click2Houston.com
Violent offender receives 30-year sentence after leading authorities on wild chase, Montgomery County DA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man with a lengthy rap sheet could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars for his latest crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 28, Dominique Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after being found guilty...
Crosby man killed after confronting men his stepdaughters were with, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A stepfather was shot and killed late Sunday night after he got into a fight with two men who were with his teenage stepdaughters, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the middle of a neighborhood on Spectacled Bear in Crosby just...
Orange Leader
Covering with mud, water & brush not enough to evade arrest, police say
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
Mother wants answers after HCSO deputies used a Taser on her son, sending him to the hospital
A mother wants answers after Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies used a Taser on her son. The family of Kevin Williams, 42, says he is now in Ben Taub Hospital in a coma. “When I looked at him, he was all messed up on his face," said Abbie Ward, his mother.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot in Crosby during confrontation between 2 male suspects dropping off his stepdaughters, HCSO says
CROSBY, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was fatally shot by suspects that were with his teen stepdaughters in Crosby Sunday. HCSO units responded to reports of a shooting in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m.
Driver loses control and crashes into K3 Childcare in northeast Harris County, Pct. 4 constable says
Photos posted by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman show a K3 Childcare was rattled from inside after the vehicle's impact.
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed near bus stop after argument in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after police said a man was shot and killed near a bus stop in west Houston Saturday evening. It happened in the 8600 block of Westheimer near Fondren Road at around 9 p.m. Police said two men reportedly got into an argument at...
fox26houston.com
Family members demand answers after Black man was tased by HCSO, said to be on his deathbed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A news conference was held Friday after a Black man was tasered by Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies and is now on his deathbed, according to a release. Dr. Candice Matthews, Quanell X, and other community and civil rights organizations will be at the conference. In...
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
Police search for driver accused of killing pedestrian in Spring area hit-and-run, deputies say
Investigators said they are checking video from businesses in the area that might help get a vehicle description.
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
76-year-old killed in hit-and-run after his disabled car struck twice on Hwy 225, HPD says
Police said the man had his hazard lights on when someone rear-ended his Corolla and fled on foot. The stranded car was then hit, which led to the Corolla being struck again.
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
Click2Houston.com
‘Very scary situation’: 2 off-duty HCSO deputies critically hurt in major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Beltway 8, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two off-duty deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were hurt in a major crash on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Commander M. Chaney of the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the I-10 Katy Freeway outbound near Beltway 8.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
