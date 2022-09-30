ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE

After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Liberty County, TX
Liberty County, TX
KHOU

Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

'Very scary situation': 2 off-duty HCSO deputies critically hurt in major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway near Beltway 8, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Two off-duty deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were hurt in a major crash on Sunday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. According to Commander M. Chaney of the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the I-10 Katy Freeway outbound near Beltway 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
12NewsNow

15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

