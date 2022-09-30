Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Editha Thomason, 87, of Brownwood
Editha Thomason, age 87 of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022. Although she will be missed, we rejoice that she is now free from the burdens and pain of this life. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the...
koxe.com
Laurie Casey, 54, of Stephenville
Laurie Walton Casey, 54, of Stephenville, passed from this life into her heavenly father’s arms on October 2nd, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Laurie was born on October 3, 1967, in Stamford. Watching the TV show Friends and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys were some of...
koxe.com
Danny Carey
Daniel Mack ” Danny Mack” Carey was born February 18, 1953, in Brownwood and left this earth peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Heartland Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will follow in Ebony Cemetery.
koxe.com
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, 77, of Brownwood
Stanley “Rick” Frakes, age 77, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A Celebration of Life for Rick will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum and Don Fawcett officiating. A private family...
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Schedule October 3 – 9
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6 p.m. Comanche at Early, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rochelle, 5 p.m. Brownwood at Stephenville, 4 p.m. Howard Payne at Texas Lutheran, 4 p.m. Brownwood at Stepheville, 9 a.m. Early at Stephenville, 9 a.m. Bangs at Stephenville, 9 a.m. ***. Thursday, Oct. 6. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood High announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School’s 2002 Homecoming game will take place a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 as the Lions host Big Spring in the District 2-3A Division I opener. The Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned at halftime. This year’s Queen nominees are Kennedi Johnson, Bailey Burkett, Chloe Adamez,...
colemantoday.com
Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
koxe.com
BISD Employee Spotlight for October
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 30
October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 3 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Extension Office. 8 – Brown County 4-H Chef Camp 10am – 12pm at the Extension Office. 10 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day.
DPS: Weatherford man dies in wreck near Ballinger
According to DPS, the vehicle crossed the center stripe, colliding with another vehicle head-on.
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
brownwoodnews.com
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/30/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
Driver killed in fiery crash on US 84 in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night. Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., […]
koxe.com
North Lake Community Church Members Show Support of Sheriff’s Department
Members of North Lake Community Church of May, Texas turned out Tuesday morning to say thank you to, and show support of, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Church members and Pastor Ron Keener thanked County Sheriff Vance Hill and many members of his staff for their tireless efforts to protect and serve the residents of Brown County. Church members presented hand made “Never Give Up” bracelets and cookies to the department.
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
San Angelo LIVE!
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
colemantoday.com
Fiesta de la Paloma is HERE - FRIDAY and SATURDAY
The Fiesta de la Paloma is DOWNTOWN COLEMAN THIS WEEKEND!!! Friday night will be cook-off check-in and Music downtown. Saturday will be an entire day of fun! The vendors, Pet Show, Car Show, cook-off, sales in the downtown businesses, cornhole tournament, and Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant are just some of the activities. The day will end with a Street Dance! Below are links to articles giving more information on several of the events:
DETOUR: Chemical Tanker Crashes Spilling Toxic Contents Near Rising Star
EASTLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Friday morning on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star in Eastland County. The commercial vehicle was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The 18-wheeler was traveling west when the driver lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical onto the roadway. The driver of the commercial vehicle…
