Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month.

The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.

The same poll, which was conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, last month found Barnes receiving the support of half of respondents, while Johnson’s support clocked in at 46 percent.

In the latest iteration, a majority of respondents indicated they were at least somewhat concerned that both candidates’ views are too extreme.

Four in 10 respondents expressed concern for Barnes’s views, 5 percentage points higher than those who expressed concern about Johnson.

The new poll also found an enthusiasm gap between the two candidates.

Sixty-eight percent of those who indicated support for Johnson said they did so enthusiastically, compared to 50 percent who said so for Barnes.

Nearly a quarter of Barnes supporters — 24 percent — said they were doing so mostly because they dislike the other candidates. Just 9 percent of Johnson supporters indicated their support for the same reason.

Republicans are hoping to hold onto Johnson’s seat as they target other Democrat-held seats in close Senate races across the country.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

A poll released by AARP earlier on Thursday showed a similar lead for Johnson, indicating he leads the race by 5 points. Some other polls have shown the race closer, including a Spectrum News-Siena College poll released last week showing the contest within 1 percentage point.

The latest Fox News poll indicates the preservation of American democracy ranked as the top issue in the race. The pollster did not include the issue on its August survey.

One in five Wisconsin voters listed inflation as their top issue in the latest poll, a drop of 8 percent from August. Sixteen percent listed abortion, virtually unchanged from the previous month.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 22-26 with 1,012 Wisconsin voters contacted on landlines and cellphones. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

iknowtruthismine
3d ago

Ron Johnson will automatically lose his title of "Louie Gohmert of the Senate" if, and only if, Herschel Walker somehow wins in Georgia. They both should be taken out.

tom
1d ago

You notice how all the libs can only name call. Thats because barnes is a big failure and they know he will lose.

Shandu Allah
3d ago

All of you women that don't have a right to your body and people of color get your SS's out and VOTE those who banned your right to an abortion out of office...

Related
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements

"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

