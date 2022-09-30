Read full article on original website
PGA Tour pro Sam Burns knew INSTANTLY about this golf rule, but did you?!
Sam Burns, who is the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, knew instantly about this golf rule that is rarely used - but did you?!. Burns, 26, came into this tournament - the second of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season - fresh off helping the U.S. side clinch the Presidents Cup.
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Louis Oosthuizen echoes Rory McIlroy's sentiments: "LIV isn't going anywhere"
Louis Oosthuizen has echoed the sentiments of Rory McIlroy over LIV Golf's future as he claimed Greg Norman's league "isn't going anywhere" and there is "no need for animosity". In a report by James Corrigan of The Telegraph, the 2010 Open winner has revealed his thought process before joining the...
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour
JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
Titleist’s Newest Pro V1 and Pro V1x Balls Released on the PGA Tour
Golf’s most popular ball usually debuts at the Tour's stop in Las Vegas, but a few trickled out last week in Mississippi.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla. The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds. Padraig Harrington is next best on...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
Lynch: In Jay Monahan's coming PGA Tour plan there will be winners, losers and still more griping players
When it comes to making consequential changes, the PGA Tour’s Global Home has much in common with the Vatican, two cloistered realms accustomed to moving at the drowsy pace of papal encyclicals rather than with the immediacy expected in the modern world. It’s been 39 days since the Tour’s ultimate authority, Jay Monahan, issued his bulletin — let’s call it Electi pretium (“Chosen Price”) — outlining a vision to secure the loyalty of the world’s top golfers, details of which he said would be revealed in 45 to 60 days. That’s a dizzying pace for the prelates of the Ponte Vedra curia tasked with executing the particulars, as it would be for any major sports league to fundamentally overhaul how it does business.
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Pro overhead-tosses club into the woods. Then it got a little awkward
What’s not to like about the video of Emiliano Grillo making the rounds?. For 10 seconds, you’re overwhelmed. We’ll start in chronological order. — There was the swing. Grillo is one of the best movers of irons — over three seasons, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, Grillo finished third, 13th and 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green — and from the naked eye, everything looked right on his tee shot on Friday on the 146-yard, par-3 13th at the Country Club of Jackson.
