PEORIA (25 News Now) - Domestic violence leaves victims confused, angry and in pain, but they can also be unaware of the severity of the situation. The Center for Prevention of Abuse and the Peoria County Sheriff’s office work with victims to help them determine the next steps after an instance of abuse, from submitting orders of protection to finding safe spaces and shelters to get away from a dangerous person.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO