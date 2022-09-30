ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

25newsnow.com

Domestic violence, victim advocates warn for signs that abuse may turn lethal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Domestic violence leaves victims confused, angry and in pain, but they can also be unaware of the severity of the situation. The Center for Prevention of Abuse and the Peoria County Sheriff’s office work with victims to help them determine the next steps after an instance of abuse, from submitting orders of protection to finding safe spaces and shelters to get away from a dangerous person.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
PEKIN, IL
wmay.com

Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen

A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II incident

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
NORMAL, IL
Government
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
25newsnow.com

Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Conviction#Prison#Crime#The Exoneration Project
Central Illinois Proud

Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
PEORIA, IL
News Break
Politics
wcbu.org

Man charged with killing his wife and stepson in West Peoria

Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and stepson at their West Peoria home. Rickey J. Payne was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, gun offenses, and obstructing justice, the Peoria County sheriff's office said late Thursday. He was being held at the Peoria County jail.
WEST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for West Peoria double homicide

UPDATE (9:13 p.m.) — A man was arrested in connection to a West Peoria double homicide Thursday. According to an update from the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
DECATUR, IL

