25newsnow.com
Domestic violence, victim advocates warn for signs that abuse may turn lethal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Domestic violence leaves victims confused, angry and in pain, but they can also be unaware of the severity of the situation. The Center for Prevention of Abuse and the Peoria County Sheriff’s office work with victims to help them determine the next steps after an instance of abuse, from submitting orders of protection to finding safe spaces and shelters to get away from a dangerous person.
25newsnow.com
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Pub II incident
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that injured two Illinois State University students September 15. Police say Aidan McCain, 20, was driving northbound on Linden Street “at an extremely high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
Central Illinois Proud
Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
1470 WMBD
Woman found guilty but mentally ill on Woodford County murder charge
EUREKA, Ill. – A Washburn woman was found guilty but mentally ill by a Woodford County jury on a charge of First Degree Murder. Court records indicate Maya Nodine, 19, will be sentenced December 8th after last week’s conviction. The conviction comes after Nodine swerved her car intentionally...
wcbu.org
Man charged with killing his wife and stepson in West Peoria
Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and stepson at their West Peoria home. Rickey J. Payne was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, gun offenses, and obstructing justice, the Peoria County sheriff's office said late Thursday. He was being held at the Peoria County jail.
Man arrested for West Peoria double homicide
UPDATE (9:13 p.m.) — A man was arrested in connection to a West Peoria double homicide Thursday. According to an update from the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of […]
25newsnow.com
Body found, identified near Taft Homes Thursday; homicide investigation begins
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner is ID’ing a body found in the 600 block of Northeast Adams Street in Peoria on Friday. Autopsy on the man, Kenneth Charles Bryant, 66, and reportedly homeless, demonstrated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck by another person.
newschannel20.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
25newsnow.com
Nearly 4 tons of relief leaves Morton warehouse, soon bound for Ian-hit Ft. Myers
MORTON (25 News Now) - The nearly 7,800 pounds donated by those in Central Illinois at the WEEK-TV studios for Hurricane relief has left Morton and will soon be found for Fort Myers, Florida. The Midwest Food Bank says the nearly 4-ton donation is on its way to Bloomington for...
1470 WMBD
PPD seeks info after homeless man’s body is found in Peoria alleyway
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have launched a death investigation and are seeking the public’s help in the wake of the discovery of a homeless man’s dead body late Thursday. PPD says officers were called to the 600 block of NE Adams Street around 4:10 p.m. on...
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
