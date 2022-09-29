Two Democrats in San Diego's hottest council race running on starkly different messages

City Council candidates Tommy Hough and Kent Lee have similar war chests for the November runoff election. (John R. McCutchen, K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The two candidates in San Diego's most competitive City Council runoff are both progressive Democrats, but their campaigns have starkly different messages and their supporters represent very different factions of the community.

Tommy Hough, a county planning commissioner, is running an anti-developer campaign that demonizes downtown special interests and promises to focus on potholes, infrastructure problems and other neighborhood priorities.

Kent Lee, a nonprofit arts executive, is focusing on his track record as a community leader who has served on local boards and consistently advocated for small businesses.

Both say they would be a better representative for newly redrawn north-central District 6, which now includes Mira Mesa, University City, Kearny Mesa and part of southern Scripps Ranch. The winner will replace termed-out Chris Cate, the council’s last remaining Republican.

Lee has dominated the battle for endorsements, securing support from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, several powerful labor unions and nearly every politician at City Hall — including Mayor Todd Gloria.

While support from both business and labor may seem daunting, several City Council members have overcome that challenge in recent years. Joe LaCava, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery Steppe were all elected without that backing.

Hough says Lee’s impressive list of endorsements shows that Lee is supported by powerful downtown interests that don’t care about ordinary residents of San Diego’s suburban neighborhoods.

“This race is neighborhoods versus downtown,” Hough said this week. “Voters need to ask themselves, ‘Who is going to be looking out for the community?’”

Lee says Hough is presenting voters with a false choice, contending he has a more proven track record as a community leader in District 6 and more widespread support among neighborhood and merchant groups there.

“I have a true mix of everything — merchants, town councils and the Asian community,” Lee said.

Support from Asian Americans could be key to the race. New council district boundaries approved in December boosted their representation in District 6 from 34 percent of the total population to 40 percent, and Lee himself is Asian American.

Despite that advantage and outspending Hough $138,000 to $20,000 before the June 7 primary, Lee only narrowly edged Hough 10,390 votes to 9,461 votes — or 40.73 percent to 37.09 percent.

Hough has sharpened his focus since then on issues that may resonate with suburban voters, including a ballot measure that could repeal the city’s unusual policy of providing free trash pickup to single-family homes.

Hough opposes Measure B, arguing that it would essentially levy a new tax on residents already struggling with inflation and other challenges. Lee supports the measure, saying it would eliminate an inequity; currently, single-family homeowners get a service for free that renters and condo owners must pay for.

While Lee has a more impressive list of endorsements, including the labor union representing city police officers, Hough hasn’t come up completely empty.

He’s endorsed by most environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, and he’s supported by several former City Council members: Marti Emerald, Sherri Lightner and Harry Mathis.

But although Hough is widely considered more progressive than Lee, the county Democratic Party has endorsed Lee. Through Sept. 1, registered Democrats in District 6 outnumbered registered Republicans 36,278 to 22,092.

Lee says Hough’s ardently anti-development campaign message doesn’t fit at a time when the city is facing a housing crisis.

“Tommy says developers are the enemy," Lee said. “But we have to work with the people who are actually building things.”

Hough argues that the developments City Hall politicians support are too dense, damage the environment and don't come with the area infrastructure updates necessary to support large numbers of new residents.

He stresses that a much larger share of Lee's campaign contributions come from developers and people outside District 6. He says his campaign signs are in significantly more front yards in Mira Mesa and University City than Lee's.

The Democrat-versus-Democrat battle is a change for District 6, which has typically had partisan battles. Republican Lorie Zapf narrowly beat Democrat Howard Wayne in 2010, Cate beat Democrat Carol Kim in 2014 and Cate beat Hough in 2018.

Another big change for the district is the new boundaries approved in December, which removed Clairemont and added University City.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .