ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two Democrats in San Diego's hottest council race running on starkly different messages

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOBZX_0iFwIGBs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249dwI_0iFwIGBs00
City Council candidates Tommy Hough and Kent Lee have similar war chests for the November runoff election. (John R. McCutchen, K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The two candidates in San Diego's most competitive City Council runoff are both progressive Democrats, but their campaigns have starkly different messages and their supporters represent very different factions of the community.

Tommy Hough, a county planning commissioner, is running an anti-developer campaign that demonizes downtown special interests and promises to focus on potholes, infrastructure problems and other neighborhood priorities.

Kent Lee, a nonprofit arts executive, is focusing on his track record as a community leader who has served on local boards and consistently advocated for small businesses.

Both say they would be a better representative for newly redrawn north-central District 6, which now includes Mira Mesa, University City, Kearny Mesa and part of southern Scripps Ranch. The winner will replace termed-out Chris Cate, the council’s last remaining Republican.

Lee has dominated the battle for endorsements, securing support from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, several powerful labor unions and nearly every politician at City Hall — including Mayor Todd Gloria.

While support from both business and labor may seem daunting, several City Council members have overcome that challenge in recent years. Joe LaCava, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery Steppe were all elected without that backing.

Hough says Lee’s impressive list of endorsements shows that Lee is supported by powerful downtown interests that don’t care about ordinary residents of San Diego’s suburban neighborhoods.

“This race is neighborhoods versus downtown,” Hough said this week. “Voters need to ask themselves, ‘Who is going to be looking out for the community?’”

Lee says Hough is presenting voters with a false choice, contending he has a more proven track record as a community leader in District 6 and more widespread support among neighborhood and merchant groups there.

“I have a true mix of everything — merchants, town councils and the Asian community,” Lee said.

Support from Asian Americans could be key to the race. New council district boundaries approved in December boosted their representation in District 6 from 34 percent of the total population to 40 percent, and Lee himself is Asian American.

Despite that advantage and outspending Hough $138,000 to $20,000 before the June 7 primary, Lee only narrowly edged Hough 10,390 votes to 9,461 votes — or 40.73 percent to 37.09 percent.

Hough has sharpened his focus since then on issues that may resonate with suburban voters, including a ballot measure that could repeal the city’s unusual policy of providing free trash pickup to single-family homes.

Hough opposes Measure B, arguing that it would essentially levy a new tax on residents already struggling with inflation and other challenges. Lee supports the measure, saying it would eliminate an inequity; currently, single-family homeowners get a service for free that renters and condo owners must pay for.

While Lee has a more impressive list of endorsements, including the labor union representing city police officers, Hough hasn’t come up completely empty.

He’s endorsed by most environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, and he’s supported by several former City Council members: Marti Emerald, Sherri Lightner and Harry Mathis.

But although Hough is widely considered more progressive than Lee, the county Democratic Party has endorsed Lee. Through Sept. 1, registered Democrats in District 6 outnumbered registered Republicans 36,278 to 22,092.

Lee says Hough’s ardently anti-development campaign message doesn’t fit at a time when the city is facing a housing crisis.

“Tommy says developers are the enemy," Lee said. “But we have to work with the people who are actually building things.”

Hough argues that the developments City Hall politicians support are too dense, damage the environment and don't come with the area infrastructure updates necessary to support large numbers of new residents.

He stresses that a much larger share of Lee's campaign contributions come from developers and people outside District 6. He says his campaign signs are in significantly more front yards in Mira Mesa and University City than Lee's.

The Democrat-versus-Democrat battle is a change for District 6, which has typically had partisan battles. Republican Lorie Zapf narrowly beat Democrat Howard Wayne in 2010, Cate beat Democrat Carol Kim in 2014 and Cate beat Hough in 2018.

Another big change for the district is the new boundaries approved in December, which removed Clairemont and added University City.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

Related
Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US

Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Elections
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race

A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
kusi.com

Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Democrats#Labor Union#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#Scripps Ranch#Republican
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
times-advocate.com

Local GOP opens campaign HQ

Escondido Republican Women Federated president Mary Lopez has announced the Grand Opening of the Escondido Republican Headquarters on Monday October the 3rd at 10 a.m. Escondido Republican Headquarters is located at 3440 Del Lago Blvd suites A and B. Escondido Headquarters hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. closed on Sunday. This is the public’s opportunity to learn about a new vision and a new direction. ERWF encourages active citizenship through political activities building leaders education and energizing our communities to register to vote period.
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

With Election Day near, Chula Vista Republican mayoral candidate accuses Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar of not being a city resident

Chula Vista councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is alleging his opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar has committed felony voter fraud just over a month before the Nov. 8 election. John McCann, the Republican incumbent, who represents District 1, alleges that his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat and former congressional candidate vying...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy