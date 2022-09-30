ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain

The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Top Speed

Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game

Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

The Chevy Camaro ZL1 is the top-tier fully loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro option for potential owners who want one of the fastest track-ready muscle cars on the market. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space

One full-size pickup truck offers limited bed space compared to the competition. Read here to dig into how truck bed sizes compare and find out whether or not this limitation matters. The post 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy?

Upgrading to the Ford F-150’s “PowerBoost” hybrid drivetrain can cost you up to $5,000—depending on the trim you are outfitting. So is there any way it’s worth the money? A brand new PowerBoost may not necessarily pay for itself in fuel savings, but driving one offers other benefits. Can you save money by buying a … The post Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease

The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

