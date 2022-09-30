Read full article on original website
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Mercedes-Benz’s first all-virtual showcar must be seen to be believed
Mercedes-Benz has recently extended its partnership with the game developer Riot Games until 2025, a deal that will see the carmaker present a new all-virtual showcar for Worlds 2022, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday. The 12th edition of the League of Legends (LoL) World...
Brabus 600: Beating Mercedes-Maybach at its Own Game
Italian supercars and high-end luxury limousines are, arguably, the least-likely models in need of next-level tuning, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve some aftermarket love, too. Brabus, for example, does some pretty crazy work to high-end models, with upgrade kits for models like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and even the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Now, the German tuner has focused its attention on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC and decided that its 500 horsepower just isn't enough.
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?
The Chevy Camaro ZL1 is the top-tier fully loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro option for potential owners who want one of the fastest track-ready muscle cars on the market. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 American Manufacturer Still Doesn’t Offer a Pickup Truck with a Supercharged V8
This automaker's very competitive naturally-aspirated engines are proof that there are other ways to make power. The post Only 1 American Manufacturer Still Doesn’t Offer a Pickup Truck with a Supercharged V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space
One full-size pickup truck offers limited bed space compared to the competition. Read here to dig into how truck bed sizes compare and find out whether or not this limitation matters. The post 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy?
Upgrading to the Ford F-150’s “PowerBoost” hybrid drivetrain can cost you up to $5,000—depending on the trim you are outfitting. So is there any way it’s worth the money? A brand new PowerBoost may not necessarily pay for itself in fuel savings, but driving one offers other benefits. Can you save money by buying a … The post Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist?
Ford's new Pro Trailer Backup Assist can help you back up any trailer, even a giant one, with a knob on the dash. The post What Is Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier Struggles With a Terrible Resale Value
The 2022 Nissan Frontier has a terrible resale value. But that doesn't make the Nissan Frontier a bad truck. See what critics enjoy about it. The post The 2022 Nissan Frontier Struggles With a Terrible Resale Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Fuel-Efficient Hybrid SUVs With High Safety Scores
These fuel-efficient small hybrid SUVs include the 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and even the Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Hybrid SUVs With High Safety Scores appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Is Better, Toyota RAV4 Gas or Hybrid?
Which Toyota RAV4 is better, the gas or hybrid version? Find out here. The post Which Is Better, Toyota RAV4 Gas or Hybrid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
Cheapest All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $25,000: Affordable Traction
You don’t necessarily have to get a big and expensive SUV to benefit from a traction-enhancing all-wheel drive system. There are some affordable options under $25,000. The post Cheapest All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $25,000: Affordable Traction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend’s Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2022
In the face of the growing popularity of SUVs, the compact luxury sedan segment is a disappearing act. But these models? They're still among the best. The post MotorTrend’s Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2022: Subcompact, Small, Midsize, and Large
The best used luxury SUVs for 2022 include the small Acura RDX, midsize Volvo XC90, large Lexus LX 570, and the subcompact BMW X1. The post The Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2022: Subcompact, Small, Midsize, and Large appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Full-Size Pickup Trucks to Seek out and 1 to Skip
These full-size pickup trucks include the 2022 Ford F-150, the Ram 1500, and the Toyota Tundra. Skip the 2022 Nissan Titan pickup truck. The post 3 Full-Size Pickup Trucks to Seek out and 1 to Skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Refuses to Change
Believe it or not, Toyota is selling an SUV that is nearly 40 years old. What is the Toyota Land Cruiser 70? The post The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Refuses to Change appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons You Should Have Placed An Order for the 2023 Ford Maverick
The 2023 Ford Maverick is already sold out. Here's why you should have ordered one. The post 3 Reasons You Should Have Placed An Order for the 2023 Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks
The 2024 Ford Mustang starts the S650 generation of pony cars. However, the soon-to-be-discontinued 2023 Chevy Camaro is a tough act to topple. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
