Kevin Donnellan hides behind door during arraignment for intent to murder charge
The boyfriend of a Millbury man who was found dead in the basement of a Millbury home Saturday was arraigned on an armed assault with intent to murder charge Monday in Worcester District Court. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail after he was deemed dangerous following...
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
As Mass. corrections officer recovers from severe beating, friends and family hold fundraiser
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — They roared up Litchfield Street, two by two -- hundreds of motorcycles headed to the Leominster Eagles Post 477 on Sunday. The occasion: a fundraiser for Matthew Tidman, the corrections officer beaten by an inmate last summer. Tidman, who worked at MCI-Shirley, was supervising inmates on...
whdh.com
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
Springfield driver killed in overnight car crash early Saturday, police say
A driver is dead in Springfield after hitting a tree before dawn Saturday, police said. Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh identified the driver only as an adult man, who he said collided with a tree in the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. First responders arriving...
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
whdh.com
Former State Police union leader set to go on trial for fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch. Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes....
westernmassnews.com
1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The adult male driver, who was the only...
whdh.com
Officials recover body from lake in Chelmsford during search for reported missing kayaker
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple police and fire departments located a body Monday afternoon during a search for a missing kayaker. In a joint-statement from Chelmsford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the search started after a report came in around 12:30 p.m. about a man in distress while boating on Freeman Lake. Officials said first responders arrived soon after and located a kayak, but not the boater.
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
N.H. man pleads guilty in connection with missing 5-year-old boy found dead in shallow grave
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A man will spend at least two decades in prison for his role in the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Massachusetts. WMUR-TV reports Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 29, to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying...
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
