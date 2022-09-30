ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message

New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Former State Police union leader set to go on trial for fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch. Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes....
1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. The adult male driver, who was the only...
Officials recover body from lake in Chelmsford during search for reported missing kayaker

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple police and fire departments located a body Monday afternoon during a search for a missing kayaker. In a joint-statement from Chelmsford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the search started after a report came in around 12:30 p.m. about a man in distress while boating on Freeman Lake. Officials said first responders arrived soon after and located a kayak, but not the boater.
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
