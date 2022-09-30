JPM - Free Report) is one of the biggest global banks with assets valued at $3.84 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $286.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. Opening new branches, strategic buyouts/investments and global expansion and digitization efforts are likely to keep driving the company’s financials. Further, higher interest rates and steady growth in loan demand are expected to result in a robust improvement in net interest income (NII). JPMorgan has been growing through on-bolt acquisitions, both domestic and international. JPMorgan has a solid balance sheet position and a solid capital deployment plan. JPMorgan’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) reflects its growth potential. Over the last four quarters, JPMorgan Chase & Co. surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO