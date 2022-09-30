ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Halsey, OR
KATU.com

Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
Halsey
KATU.com

Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
Public Safety
