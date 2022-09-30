Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
KATU.com
Portland Police arrest driver of stolen SUV, firearm and brass knuckles recovered
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to NW Glisan Street on Saturday on a report of people passed out in a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a Toyota RAV 4 with Washington plates parked, facing the wrong way. Police say the SUV was stolen out of Washington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating early Saturday morning homicide in Wilkes neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue at just about 1:22 a.m. Officers say they located a shooting victim in the area and paramedics...
KATU.com
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect identified and charged with murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Police have identified the suspect in Friday nights stabbing in Old Town. Police say 20-year-old Kalil C. Ford has been taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Origin Story:. One person was...
KATU.com
Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
KATU.com
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
KATU.com
Sunday morning crash claims three lives, police say alcohol is primary factor
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 99E. Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday along Highway 99E near milepost 36. Police say a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old...
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigated and cleaned up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9:00 a.m. this morning at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved. Photos sent by Portland Fire show a smart car with its front...
KATU.com
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
KATU.com
50th Portland Marathon featured gorgeous weather and route through many neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of runners hit the streets for the 50th annual Portland Marathon this morning. Runners started in downtown Portland, along Naito Parkway. The route took off to the rose quarter, through Northwest Portland and Old Town. Runners then headed over to Southeast Portland and Sellwood, before...
KATU.com
Police arrest murder suspect from Friday morning Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Detectives and SERT team arrested 31-year-old Stephen Matthew Friday night in Happy Valley in connection with a shooting Friday morning. Toelle, from Portland, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on an arrest warrant for the following charges:. Murder in the second degree. Attempted...
KATU.com
Portland ends the water year above average; drought conditions persist across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ends the water year above average, thanks to a wetter than normal spring. The water year ended September 30 with Portland recording 41.16 inches of precipitation. The average amount for Portland is 36.91 inches of rain. The excess 4.25 inches was a welcome sight, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
KATU.com
Salem Police looking for pickup truck believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police have identified the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on September 28. Police are asking the public for their help in locating the pickup truck. Police are looking for a 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup truck, extended cab, dark blue in color. Police say there...
KATU.com
Police: Driver partially ejected and pinned under SUV in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that occurred Saturday night that saw a person partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Officials say they were sent to an area near NE 102nd Street and NE St. Johns Road just after...
KATU.com
Two-Alarm house fire in Kelso brings mult-agency response; dog rescued, cat dies
KELSO, Wash. — A two-alarm fire in Kelso brought a multi-agency response to battle the house fire Sunday night. Fire officials say they were called to the 100 Block of Vision Drive Sunday at 8:45 p.m. Residents told firefighters that a fire started in a garbage can and then...
Comments / 1