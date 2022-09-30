The Big E ends soon with plenty still going on

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just four days left at the Big E. If you haven’t been yet there’s plenty of fun left at the Fairgrounds. There are plenty of reasons to squeeze in another visit to the fairgrounds. Thursday was the final local salute as the Big E celebrates Westfield, but fairgoers we spoke to said it’s all about the classics.

One fairgoer, Jackie Grillo said, “The Pig Race! You have to come see the pig race!”

“The Food! You can get anything and everything here. Things you can’t even imagine,” expressed Denyse Lizotte.

“I’m gonna go on the Ferris Wheel, that’s mainly why I came,” another fairgoer, Tracy Michaud said.

Animal races, exciting eats and the legendary midway; all staples of the Big E. But, there’s much more than the traditional favorites to see this year. The Front Porch offering brand new foods and wares from local businesses and the Ferris Wheel now air conditioned and heated, giving breathtaking views of the valley.

President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition Gene Cassidy told 22News, “The Midway this year is spectacular with that tremendous wheel. 155 feet tall! It’s the biggest wheel on the road. It’s beautiful. The Front Porch was conceived as a way to incubate new and small business, and its been really warmly received. It’s helped them grow their market and that’s what we are all about. We want to increase the economy of our region.”

There’s still plenty to do this weekend at The Big E including a few of the premiere musical acts at both stages, and the traditional heart and soul of the Eastern States Exposition; the agricultural shows.

You can still catch the alpaca and llama showcases Friday through Sunday alongside the Swine and Dairy Goat competitions, and of course the dog agility course Saturday night. All that’s opposite the Baha Men at the Court of Honor Stage, let’s hope they don’t let the dogs out. While Chase Rice and Lynyrd Skynard close out the Big E Arena.

So much left to do this weekend at the Eastern States Exposition and there’s the matter of the all-time attendance record. President and CEO Gene Cassidy telling us with good weather we just might break that 2019 record.

Oh and those pig races? They run every two hours from 10:30 in the morning to 6:30 in the evening, just outside the Mallory Complex.

