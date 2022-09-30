Read full article on original website
Howard: Closing out another beautiful summer in Vail
This past weekend marked the last day of Vail Mountain’s summer 2022 season, and I’m so grateful to everyone in our community who helped make it a successful and enjoyable season. We kicked off on a high note, starting shortly after Vail Mountain’s longest winter season in history last year, with the excitement of the GoPro Mountain Games, produced by our dear friends and partners at the Vail Valley Foundation.
Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail
The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Forest Service eyes thinning projects on Meadow Mountain, other areas near Minturn
A forest thinning project planned for the Meadow Mountain, Grouse Mountain, Tigiwon and No Name areas of Eagle County, if completed correctly, could be the last piece of forest management required of the area for quite some time, a National Forest Service representative told locals last week. The Eagle-Holy Cross...
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon
Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
Salomone: Jump around
Gore Creek in the fall is a welcome retreat from the big rivers. She (I often refer to rivers as ladies because they deserve special etiquette and respect) holds a more intimate feel for anglers looking to scratch off a Grand Slam of trout, a rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout in one day from the same watershed. Anglers who feel a beckoning to challenge their angling skills and attempt to capture the obscure goal benefit from the advice the House of Pain gave us back in the early 1990s and Jump Around.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Fall festivals, lots of live music and one more weekend to ride Vail’s lifts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 09/31/22
Celebrate all things fall at Gyptober Fall Fest on Saturday at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum on Saturday. This fall festival will have an Oktoberfest vibe, so don’t be surprised if you see some people wearing traditional Bavarian wear like lederhosen and dirndls. But don’t be surprised if you see Halloween costumes, either. That’s the beauty of the event — all things fall means a blend of costumes.
Short-term rental home in Aspen sells for $69 million
This week’s $69-million purchase of the Silver Lining Ranch next to the Aspen Club included a 10-bedroom mansion, more than 6 acres and something else of value to the new ownership — a short-term rental license. The 18,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom mansion was acquired by Meriwether Companies and Revere Capital,...
Obituary: Dudley Comer
Dudley Comer died shortly after his sixty second (62) birthday. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and spent those years enjoying his friends and family at home in New Castle, Colorado. Dudley was born in Denver, Colorado to Sally Steele Comer and John Comer. He attended and graduated...
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Vail prepares to launch new loading and delivery regulations, courier program in October
Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be no more delivery trucks within the pedestrian areas of Vail Village and Lionshead as the town implements its new loading and delivery regulations and launches the E-Vail Courier Program. Finding a solution to delivering products in Vail has been in the making...
Meadow Mountain trailhead parking to close Oct. 4 and 5
The White River National Forest will close the Meadow Mountain Trailhead parking lot in Minturn Oct 4-5 for maintenance. The parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 while crews replace the old fencing with boulders. “Please find alternative parking during this time...
Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of East Vail site
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
Vail Mountain School traffic, parking lot improvements ‘bear fruit’
Earlier this year, concerns over growing enrollment and subsequent traffic backup at Vail Mountain School prompted the school and town of Vail to revisit a 22-year-old conditional use permit and plan for solutions to ease traffic congestion at the school’s pick-up and drop-off times. And, nearly a month into...
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
Letter: You have to start somewhere
I don’t agree with Buzz Schleper’s assessment of the plastic bag ban hypocrisy. With that logic, we’d still have asbestos in our insulation, lead in our pipes, paint and gasoline, DDT in our weed killers. You have to start somewhere with things that are hazardous to our...
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado
