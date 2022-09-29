Alabama State scored 10 points in the fourth quarter relied on its defense to seal the game as TSU dropped a heartbreaking 16-13 contest Saturday inside PNC Stadium. The first quarter was all about the defensive units until TSU struck first as scored first after Jacorey Howard's 1-yard run which capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive. The PAT was good as TSU led 7-0. A leaping penalty on a punt early in the second quarter allowed Alabama State to continue a second quarter drive with turned into a 27-yard field goal for a 7-3 TSU lead with 6:03 left. TSU would get to the ASU 25 on its next drive but turned the ball over on downs as they fell one yard short. However, the defense held as the score remained 7-3 entering halftime.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO