St. Joseph trounces Santa Ynez, stays unbeaten in Mountain League play
Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez. St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play. Santa Ynez...
Bearcats lose game to Mission Prep
– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Mission Prep Friday night in San Luis Obispo, 28-7. Each team entered the game with a 2-0 conference record in the Mountain League. The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Bearcats drove the ball into the Royals’ red zone in the first quarter and fumbled on the Royals one yard line in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 14-0.
Ventura, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ventura. The San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara football team will have a game with Ventura High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Cal Poly announces plans to build John Madden Football Center
The $30 million facility will become the new headquarters for Cal Poly football.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Photos: Drumming, dancing draw hundreds to Santa Ynez for annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-wow
Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Ynez over the weekend to celebrate the artistic display of heritage and cultural pride during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow that featured performances by several North American tribes. The two-day event, which marked a comeback year since its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, highlighted...
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Letters to the Editor: Diablo Canyon commentary uninformed
Sadly the Diablo Canyon commentary by Mr. Elias seems to be a mix of uninformed political phobias and little knowhow of technology. Diablo Canyon gives us 4400MW of reliable electricity that is sorely needed by local users. The myth of green energy shows lack of knowledge and fact. If you...
Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield
A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Man’s body found in field in San Luis Obispo
A local person found a dead body near the edge of a field in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, in an area homeless people congregate. After the caller reported the death, investigators went to the field located off of Los Osos Valley Road east of Highway 101. San Luis Obispo police officers are investigating the death with assistance from the county coroner’s office.
Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October.
