Lompoc, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcats lose game to Mission Prep

– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Mission Prep Friday night in San Luis Obispo, 28-7. Each team entered the game with a 2-0 conference record in the Mountain League. The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Bearcats drove the ball into the Royals’ red zone in the first quarter and fumbled on the Royals one yard line in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 14-0.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lompoc Record

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police

Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Diablo Canyon commentary uninformed

Sadly the Diablo Canyon commentary by Mr. Elias seems to be a mix of uninformed political phobias and little knowhow of technology. Diablo Canyon gives us 4400MW of reliable electricity that is sorely needed by local users. The myth of green energy shows lack of knowledge and fact. If you...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield

A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found in field in San Luis Obispo

A local person found a dead body near the edge of a field in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, in an area homeless people congregate. After the caller reported the death, investigators went to the field located off of Los Osos Valley Road east of Highway 101. San Luis Obispo police officers are investigating the death with assistance from the county coroner’s office.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

