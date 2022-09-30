– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Mission Prep Friday night in San Luis Obispo, 28-7. Each team entered the game with a 2-0 conference record in the Mountain League. The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. The Bearcats drove the ball into the Royals’ red zone in the first quarter and fumbled on the Royals one yard line in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 14-0.

