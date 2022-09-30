ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity: Housing help with partners

A home is transformational and builds the fabric of our community. Last week, I listened to a new Habitat homeowner share how building a home has changed his –– and his family’s –– life. It solidified in my mind that now more than ever we need to create and preserve all housing opportunities for our workforce.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: You have to start somewhere

I don’t agree with Buzz Schleper’s assessment of the plastic bag ban hypocrisy. With that logic, we’d still have asbestos in our insulation, lead in our pipes, paint and gasoline, DDT in our weed killers. You have to start somewhere with things that are hazardous to our...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Correction to virtual fencing story

We wanted to thank you for the recent article about our extensive virtual fencing pilot project being conducted across Eagle County. We also want to correct a small but significant factual matter:. We are the Eagle County Conservation District, not the Eagle County Soil Conservation Service. That name has not...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Avon, CO
Vail Daily

Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of East Vail site

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Towns Summit aids Eagle with its net-zero game plan

In July 2021, the Eagle Town Council announced an ambitious goal of helping the greater Eagle community achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. More than a year since the resolution passed, town manager Larry Pardee, permit technician Jackie VanEyll and Council member Geoffrey Grimmer, among other stakeholders, attended the Mountain Towns 2030 Summit last week in Breckenridge to glean ideas to reach its net-zero goal.
EAGLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard

ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Time for a public vote on East Vail

After watching the Vail Town Council vote in favor of the $12 million dollar settlement offer for the East Vail parcel, I was struck by the lack of transparency now provided by our own council and the dismissal of other opinions regarding the issue. Mark Gordon’s suggestion of a public vote makes a lot of sense. This is a large amount of money that has taken years to establish ($1.2 billion dollars in Vail real estate sales transactions) and with no guarantee that Vail Resorts will invest those funds in future employee housing.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance

Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon

Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Why we’re voting for regional transportation authority

We are voting “yes” to the regional transportation authority on the ballot in November. Getting around Eagle County is more challenging, and when added to the housing crisis and the cost of gas and parking, it is time to improve our regional transportation system to meet the current and future needs of our workforce and community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
