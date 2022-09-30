Nine days ago, music executive Ahmed “Chaka Zulu” Obafemi was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery. The music executive’s arrest reportedly stems from an incident in June that took place outside of a popular restaurant called APT 4B. Multiple shots were fired, Chaka Zulu was injured and a 23-year-old by the name of Artez Benton was killed. This week, surveillance video of the incident surfaced.

