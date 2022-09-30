Read full article on original website
Related
Trina To Receive ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Trina will reportedly receive the “I Am Hip-Hop” award at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards on October 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Florida native is being honored for the “cultural trends” she has set and her passion for “giving back to her community.”. “Trina...
Cordarrelle Patterson Enters Injury Reserve, Out At Least Four Weeks
On the Monday morning injury news, The Atlanta Falcons placed Cordarrelle Patterson on Injury Reserve after he underwent a minor procedure on his knee, head coach Arthur Smith said in a press conference. Patterson will be put at least for the next four weeks. Patterson had been dealing with a...
Surveillance Video Released Following Chaka Zulu Arrest
Nine days ago, music executive Ahmed “Chaka Zulu” Obafemi was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery. The music executive’s arrest reportedly stems from an incident in June that took place outside of a popular restaurant called APT 4B. Multiple shots were fired, Chaka Zulu was injured and a 23-year-old by the name of Artez Benton was killed. This week, surveillance video of the incident surfaced.
