ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Surveillance Video Released Following Chaka Zulu Arrest

Nine days ago, music executive Ahmed “Chaka Zulu” Obafemi was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery. The music executive’s arrest reportedly stems from an incident in June that took place outside of a popular restaurant called APT 4B. Multiple shots were fired, Chaka Zulu was injured and a 23-year-old by the name of Artez Benton was killed. This week, surveillance video of the incident surfaced.
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy