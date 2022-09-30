Read full article on original website
Kalani Sitake Gives Update On Targeting Appeal For BYU DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
PROVO, Utah – BYU football cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally will be able to play all four quarters against Notre Dame. Jeudy-Lally was ejected during the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Utah State for targeting. It was a play that had BYU fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium making their displeasure with the call heard.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – For only the third time in their history, BYU football will host an SEC team at LaVell Edwards Stadium. That game with an SEC team is coming up later this month when BYU hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas will travel to Provo for a Saturday, October...
No. 16 BYU Sets Sights On Las Vegas Clash With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – It feels like ancient history, but in 2010, BYU football announced a six-game series with Notre Dame. That scheduling announcement was a sign that BYU’s bold move to Independence could work. Independence has worked for BYU as the Cougars are playing out their final year...
#11 Utah Football Preparing For Top 25 Showdown Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY- #11 Utah football is preparing for their first Top 25 showdown of the 2022 season against the #18 UCLA Bruins this Saturday. Head coach Kyle Whittingham was on hand Monday morning for his usual press conference to discuss where the Utes are at, as well as what they are seeing from Chip Kelly and the Bruins.
BYU Football To Wear Black Uniform Against Notre Dame In Las Vegas
PROVO, Utah – No. 16 BYU football will wear a black uniform against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas. BYU announced the new threads in a new video with a Vegas vibe, with magician Mat Franco and MMA fighter Forrest Griffin involved. In addition, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was featured in the video. Nacua has connections to UFC President Dana White from playing in the same youth leagues as White’s son.
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game
SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
Clark Phillips III Named Pac-12 Defender Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes got their first Pac-12 honors of the 2022 season after cornerback Clark Phillips III was named Defender of the Week for his three-interception game against Oregon State last weekend. Phillips III was already named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday. Phillips...
Clark Phillips III Earns National Recognition For Performance
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III put everyone on high alert during the Rose Bowl that he’s one of the best players currently in college football. He reminded everyone again Saturday afternoon after a three-interception game that put the Utes ahead of Oregon State 42-16. For the effort, Phillips III was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.
Cam Rising Powers Into End Zone For First Rushing TD Of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising broke tackles, stiff-armed defenders and powered into the end zone for a TD against Oregon State. Cam Rising found the open field on the left side before shaking off defenders and finding the end zone on a 24-yard touchdown. That gave Utah a 21-7 lead with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter.
Utah QB Rising Connects With Kincaid For Fifth Time In 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – For the fifth time this season, Utah quarterback Cam Rising has thrown a touchdown pass to star tight end Dalton Kincaid against OSU. Utah’s defense stopped Oregon State on fourth down. Five plays later, Rising found Kincaid for a four-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 42-16 lead with 12:38 remaining in the game.
Hubert INT Leads To Dixon’s Second TD Against Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – RJ Hubert saved a touchdown by intercepting a pass in the end zone which led to a TD run by Jaylen Dixon against Oregon State. Oregon State backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw the ball to the end zone with RJ Hubert picking it off. Hubert took the ball for 70 yards. Two plays later, Cam Rising had a fake handoff to the running back before handing the ball off to Jaylen Dixon on the end-around play. Dixon took it 22 yards for a touchdown.
Cam Rising TD Throw To Devaughn Vele Extends Utah’s Lead Against Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes’ offense needed a spark in the third quarter and they got with the a touchdown throw by Cam Rising to Devaughn Vele. After sputtering early in the third quarter, Utah’s offense got a boost by Rising both through the air and on the ground, which ended in a 16-yard TD pass to Vele.
Clark Phillips III INT Leads To Jaylen Dixon TD Catch
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes got off to a great start against Oregon State with Clark Phillips III getting an interception which led to a Jaylen Dixon TD catch. The interception by Clark Phillips was impressive as he ripped the ball away from the Oregon State receiver. Three plays later, Cam Rising threw a fade to Jaylen Dixon for a 19-yard touchdown. That gave Utah a 7-0 lead with 13:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Utah CB Clark Phillips III Makes House Call With 1Q Pick-Six
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes preseason All-American Clark Phillips III had a career quarter against Oregon State and capped it with a pick-six against Oregon State. Clark Phillips had an interception on the first drive of the game that led to a touchdown connection between Cam Rising and Jaylen Dixon. After Oregon State scored on their next possession, Utah’s defense made them pay on the third drive. Chance Nolan threw to his wide receiver when Phillips used his speed and athleticism to jump the route and intercept the pass.
PK: Utes Clear Another Barrier By Blowing Out Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – As the prohibitive favorite to win the Pac-12, Utah can look at the nine conference games as individual obstacles to hurdle along the way toward achieving the primary goal. Having already conquered the first round with ease by drilling Arizona State last week, the Utes...
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Domination Of Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY- This was an odd game for #12 Utah. They handled Oregon State pretty well 42-16, but the stats don’t necessarily show that. Some of it is due to miscues from the Utes and subsequent toughness from the Beavers, some of it is also due to Utah coming up with big plays when they mattered most.
No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th-ranked University of Utah football team is seeking revenge as they host Oregon State at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Homecoming. Last season, Utah suffered just one loss in Pac-12 play and that was in Corvallis against Oregon State, 42-34 on October 23, 2021. KSL Sports...
Cottonwood High School Wins Football Game In Bizarre Fashion
MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. You would think that every score, and every possible ending, would be on display at least...
No. 3 Skyridge Comes Back To Beat No. 10 Lone Peak
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 3 Skyridge Falcons edged the No. 10 Lone Peak Knights on Friday night, 31-30. No. 3 Skyridge 31 @ No. 10 Lone Peak 30. The Falcons scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a one-point win over nearby Lone Peak. Tate Walker ran for two Skyridge touchdowns. With the win, the Falcons improved to a 7-1 record and the Knights fell to 4-3.
No. 4 Timpview Takes Down No. 19 Orem In High-Scoring Contest
SALT LAKE CITY – The fourth-ranked Timpview Thunderbirds scored early and often and held off 19th-ranked Orem 62-42 on the road on Friday night. Isaiah Vaea and Kerven Tua’one each ran in two touchdowns for Timpview. Helaman Casuga threw three touchdowns to Quezon Villa twice and once to Jared Esplin. Siale Esera recorded a pick-six. For Orem, Lance Reynolds accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. Cole Johnson also scored a touchdown on the ground. Feleti Iongi returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
