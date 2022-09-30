Read full article on original website
Related
KYUK
Bethel City Council candidate profile: Patrick Snow
Four candidates are running for four open seats in the Oct. 4 election. This would be Patrick Snow’s first term on Bethel City Council. Snow was born and raised in McGrath, and he moved to Bethel in 2000 for his first job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Since then, he’s loved that the city puts him close to the outdoors. Snow likes to fish, hunt, go out on his snowmachine, and go on walks.
KYUK
Bethel voters decide to keep the city's alcohol laws as they are
Bethel voted in a municipal election on Oct. 4 to keep alcohol laws in the city as they are. A question posed to voters on the Oct. 4 ballot asked whether or not businesses should be able to open stores selling beer and wine. Currently, beer and wine are only allowed at permitted restaurants; voters decided it should stay that way.
Comments / 0