Four candidates are running for four open seats in the Oct. 4 election. This would be Patrick Snow’s first term on Bethel City Council. Snow was born and raised in McGrath, and he moved to Bethel in 2000 for his first job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Since then, he’s loved that the city puts him close to the outdoors. Snow likes to fish, hunt, go out on his snowmachine, and go on walks.

BETHEL, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO