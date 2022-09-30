ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders offense looking to bounce back vs. Cowboys

By Andrew Oliveros
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KU74j_0iFwEDyD00

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a disappointing lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column at Dallas Cowboys this week. The Commanders gave up a season-high nine sacks last Sunday against the Eagles and the competition doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys.

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke to the media after practice about the challenge ahead against Dallas’ defense, particularly linebacker Micah Parsons.

“They’re an outstanding unit…they’re a little bit more multiple upfront than Philly. With Parsons…he plays everywhere. So, obviously we got to block people.” Turner said.

Commanders still optimistic after loss to Eagles

Turner also emphasized that his offense needs to play faster against Dallas.

“The quarterback’s got to get the ball, guys got to get open quickly so the ball can come out, you know? And I got to make sure I’m doing a great job of getting those guys in position to make plays.”

The Commanders are looking to avoid three straight losses in a season that was supposed to be more successful. Kickoff for the Commanders and Cowboys is at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Commanders activate Brian Robinson Jr. off the NFI list

The news every Washington Commanders fan has wanted to here. In D.C. running back Brian Robinson is officially back after being shot twice in late August. The rookie was activated off the non-injury football list on Monday and has 21 days to get back on the field starting Wednesday. “He was cleared by the doctors […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders' Week 4 inactives vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s NFC East tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. The inactive list contains few surprises:. Starting left tackle Charles Leno, who was listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report with a shoulder injury, is active. That’s good news for the Commanders, who are set to face off with a Dallas team that leads the NFL in sacks.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Washington Commanders#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Turner#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 3, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

DC News Now

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy