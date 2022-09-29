ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alligators and snakes among Florida's floodwater hazards

By Li Cohen
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Vryv_0iFwDhI600

Hurricane Ian has caused widespread damage and flooding in Florida, leaving much of the state drowning in several feet of water as it continues its trek up the East Coast . With floodwaters still raging, officials have warned residents to stay indoors and avoid going into it at all costs — and dangerous wildlife is a big reason why.

"Flood water is dangerous," the Collier County government tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "We've received reports of sewage, alligators and snakes in flood water in our community. Please stay away."

While those reports have not been confirmed by CBS News, there has been video footage circulating that demonstrates these risks. A local NBC affiliate reporter posted a video on Thursday showing an alligator swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, saying it looked like it was "about 9, 10 feet." The local fire chief had earlier warned about animals in the floodwaters, she said, adding that the creatures normally wouldn't like to "come out of the swamps."

One viral video shows a mystery creature swimming through a flooded neighborhood in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning. Many suspect the animal – which appears to have fins – was a small shark. Though CBS has not confirmed the authenticity of the video, video licensing agency Storyful said it confirmed the video's authenticity and spoke to local marine and wildlife specialists, who were more skeptical that the creature was a shark.

One expert from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said staff couldn't identify the animal. Marine scientist Rick Bartleson was also unsure, Storyful said, but said that based on the shape of the animal's dorsal fin, he doubts it was a shark or sawfish.

But one thing is known for sure – it's just one more reason to avoid the floodwaters.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said Tuesday that "major storms cause wildlife to become more active."

"You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space," the department said in a Facebook post. It advised anyone who comes across wild animals to report it to the department.

Much of the state saw significant flooding, and some areas expected record-breaking water levels, even inland.

"The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flood event," Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning. "...Some of the flooding you're gonna see in areas hundreds of miles from where this made landfall are gonna set records."

Floodwaters can increase the risk of drowning, and Florida's Division of Emergency Management has warned that the water can be contaminated and be filled with dangerous debris. Underground or fallen power lines, which have been reported throughout the state in Ian's wake, can electrically charge the water — a potentially fatal hazard.

Emergency officials also urged people to not drive through flooded roadways, noting that " nearly half of all people killed in floods are those who try driving through flooded areas." Don't drive around barricades, and if your vehicle stalls, they recommend leaving it immediately.

For areas hardest-hit by storm damage and flooding, the division's director Kevin Guthrie has repeatedly warned that it could be difficult for first responders to get to the scene of an emergency, depending on the level of destruction.

"Please keep in mind that first responders may not be able to immediately enter impacted areas to assist you due to the safety hazards," he said Wednesday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

California braces for another dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO -- The past three years have been California's driest on record, a streak unlikely to break this winter, state officials said Monday. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought. "This is our new climate reality, and we must adapt," Karla Nemeth, director of the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Dramatic photos show Ian's widespread damage across Florida

Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast.The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left people trapped in their homes and knocked out power to millions of residents. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but forecasters warned that the threat of "catastrophic" flooding would continue as the Ian moves east. It was expected to move across the Carolinas this weekend.Authorities were still assessing...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Collier County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Government
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento nurse among California crews in Florida to respond to Hurricane Ian

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento neonatal nurse is among a group of 10 EMTs and Paramedics with Global Medical Response on the ground in Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall.  The Category 4 storm hit Florida Wednesday afternoon, and a Northern California team of medical professionals were already helping evacuate patients before it made landfall.  The group was deployed by the federal government and is expected to respond for at least two weeks but, depending on the situation, could stay longer, according to Brian Henricksen with Global Medical Response.  "We're glad our caregivers are so willing to go into these environments...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fishing tournament rocked by weight-stuffing cheating scandal

A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off. Another video [Warning: the linked video contains graphic language] widely shared online captures chaos erupting after one of the winners' fish is sliced open and found to be stuffed with lead weights and other fish filets. One by one, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth

SACRAMENTO -- A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed the law on Thursday, but it won't take effect until January. It is designed to stop Texas and other conservative states from removing children from parents who allow them to receive "gender affirming" health care, defined as "medically necessary health care that respects the gender identity of the patient, as experienced and defined...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why is gas above $6 again?

FOLSOM — AAA reports Californians are paying over $6 for regular unleaded gas on average."Right, that happened overnight," said William Carmichael of Citrus Heights. "This is the cheapest place I've seen around here."According to AAA, the price per gallon rose $0.15 overnight. The rest of the nation pays about $3.77 on average.Experts say demand is low, and the price of oil dipped below $80 a barrel recently for the first time since January.So, why are Californians paying two dollars more than the rest of the U. S.?"Oil refineries are shut down for maintenance, and oil refineries are shut down for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children.   The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Select committee formed to investigate deadly fentanyl crisis in California

SAN FRANCISCO -- California will investigate the police and public health response to the deadly opioid crisis with a newly-formed bipartisan assembly committee, lawmakers announced Thursday.The 11-person committee, introduced at a press briefing Thursday by Assemblymembers Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) and Laurie Davis (R-Laguna Niguel), said it would focus on the rapid spread of fentanyl and how to stop overdose deaths, which have totaled more than 5,500 in California this year.Haney said one of the immediate measures the committee is looking at is having the life-saving antidote Naloxone, known by the Narcan brand, placed in schools across the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Six GOP-led states suing Biden over student loan forgiveness

Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It's at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling arguments from conservatives about legality....
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Snake#Florida Wildlife#Hurricane Ian#Cbs News#Nbc
CBS Sacramento

Trader Joe's brings back free samples to select stores

Freebies are back at the grocery store after a long pandemic hiatus.Trader Joe's brought back in-store food samples at some stores on Saturday. Shoppers posted videos and photos on TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms of some of Trader Joe's samples over the weekend, including granola and Halloween cookies.Trader Joe's will offer up single-serve snacks and treats for customers to nibble on, but hot coffee won't return, according to employees at New York and California stores. Food demos will come back to some stores, but Trader Joe's won't relaunch them nationwide. Trader Joe's did not respond to requests for more information on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"

YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible."  "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy