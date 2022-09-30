Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
Woman, teen dead following Summerville apartment fire, coroner says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
Eastern Orangeburg County residents thankful for their safety following Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the calm after the storm in Holly Hill following Ian. According to the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, the eastern part of the county was hardest hit due to lowlines and residents are left picking up the pieces. “I think we’re blessed...
Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Court upholds Dorchester County's controversial tax-sale treatment of heirs' property
SUMMERVILLE — The property Wendy Reed’s great-grandmother inherited in 1957 near downtown Summerville was sold in 2012 to pay a $112 delinquent property tax bill, and after years of fighting Dorchester County in court over it, Reed has conceded defeat. A lawsuit that framed the sale as a...
abcnews4.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
abcnews4.com
Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
WCNC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abcnews4.com
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating missing teen
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating missing 16-year-old Jalik Washington. He was last seen in his home at 4403 Donwood Drive in Ladson on Oct.3. At the time that Washington went missing he was wearing a black jacket,...
Beaufort Police reporting dock closure
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Johns Island, according to Charleston Police Department. A spokesperson says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
abcnews4.com
Second phase of Camp Hall Commerce Park campus 4 construction begins in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Phase two of construction of the Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park is underway. The second phase involves the construction of a 1,123,360-sq-ft industrial facility on 110.6 acres of land. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on Phase I of this project, and...
Comments / 0