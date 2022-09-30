ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island.  According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.  Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Lowcountry#Alcoholic#Llc#Unlawful Sale#The Department Of Revenue
abcnews4.com

Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event

Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Johns Island, according to Charleston Police Department. A spokesperson says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy