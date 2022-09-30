ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
NJ Task Force 1 Deploys to Help FL With Hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts

A specialized rescue and recovery group from New Jersey is in Florida assisting with efforts to help people who have been trapped by Hurricane Ian. New Jersey Task Force 1, or NJTF-1, deployed from its facility in Wall Township to Orlando on Friday evening, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. The Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team has 45 people, including 35 members in skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel.
Wine-chiller Killer Wife From Brick, NJ, Faces Life in Prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. An Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Someone in NJ Just Won $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

If you have ever stopped to dream about what you would do if you won $1 million, those dreams just came true for one person in New Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket that matched all five white balls for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State and that little slip of paper is worth a million bucks.
