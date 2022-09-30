Read full article on original website
Popcorn Mistaken for Gunfire at Jersey City, NJ, Mall
Panic at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City as reports of an active shooter spread on social media, however, what many thought was the sound of gunfire was actually a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Police received multiple calls to 911 of shots fired Saturday, October 1st, around 3:30 PM. Officers...
NJ Cop Faces Life in Prison for Killing Estranged Wife, Shooting Her Lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
NJ Residents Still Fighting to Get Home 10 Years After Sandy
Nick Honachefsky had been a year-round resident of the Camp Osborn neighborhood of Brick Township for 15 years when Sandy rolled in and took everything. Since then, he's lived in 15 different spots, waiting to get back to a permanent home. Not only was Nick's bungalow in the path of...
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
NJ Task Force 1 Deploys to Help FL With Hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts
A specialized rescue and recovery group from New Jersey is in Florida assisting with efforts to help people who have been trapped by Hurricane Ian. New Jersey Task Force 1, or NJTF-1, deployed from its facility in Wall Township to Orlando on Friday evening, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. The Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team has 45 people, including 35 members in skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel.
Wine-chiller Killer Wife From Brick, NJ, Faces Life in Prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. An Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood, NJ, Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 AM on August 11th burglarizing a business at 25th and the Boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second...
NJ Woman Killed After Exiting Jeep Parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
$123,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Ocean County, NJ
Somebody in Ocean County is going to be able to buy a lot of candy corn for Halloween. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold at a pharmacy for the Monday, October 3rd, drawing. One lucky ticket purchased at HC Good Neighbor...
Man Dies After Being Shot in the Head Following Argument in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a man has died after being shot in the head following an argument this past weekend. The scene unfolded around 4:45 early Saturday morning at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklinville, which reportedly was not open at the time of the shooting.
Someone in NJ Just Won $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
If you have ever stopped to dream about what you would do if you won $1 million, those dreams just came true for one person in New Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket that matched all five white balls for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State and that little slip of paper is worth a million bucks.
Ian’s Remnants Drive Rain, Wind, Rough Surf, Tidal Flooding to NJ
As of Saturday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was centered over North Carolina. The storm will drive pockets of rain and gusty winds into New Jersey through the weekend. Although it will not be a "total washout," conditions will be dreary and sloppy for the duration. In addition to the dismal...
Painful Reality: Yet Another NJ Restaurant Closes – “We simply can’t carry on”
It's never been easy to run a restaurant. And if you think otherwise, consider these statistics. According to the National Restaurant Association, there is a 20% success rate for all restaurants. About 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation; 80% fail within five years of opening. And...
