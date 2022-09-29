ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

nebo.edu

Spirit Day Fun Run

Our new complimentary school shirts looked fantastic on our students as they ran laps for our fun run fundraiser! Lap slips went home today and donations will be collected next week. Thank you to all who supported our fun day in the sun!
nebo.edu

MMHS Monday Make-Up Day

MMHS Monday Make-up day is Oct. 3rd from 1:10 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Students and parents may visit with teachers in their classrooms. Please join us!
nebo.edu

Picture Retake Day - Friday, October 21st

Mark your calendars! Our school picture retake day will be held on Friday, October 21st. If your student has not had their picture taken, they will get it taken this day. If your child HAS gotten their picture taken, but would like retakes, please send your picture packet to school with them on October 21st. The photographer will need the picture packet to scan the bar code that is located on the picture packet.
nebo.edu

Unexpected Literary Lovers Reunion

You never know who you might run into in our larger community. One of our science teachers, Mr. Wright, was delighted to come across some of our PJHS students at a recent expo where famed science fiction author Todd McCaffrey was signing books. We love the varied interests of our students and staff members here at PJHS!
nebo.edu

We are UNIQUE Project!

The students made these fingerprint characters while learning that we are all unique. The poster will be displayed in the hall, probably for the entire year. It think it is a great addition to the "I AM" decor for Hispanic Heritage Month!
nebo.edu

5th Grade Keyboarding Winners

Congratulations to these amazing 5th grade students! They did a wonderful job during their 15 days of keyboarding and were announced as the winners from their classes. The winners include: Katelynn Moody, Sophie Tregaskis, Jackson Clonts, Chloe Buhler, Brinlee Hathaway, Charlie Knowlden, Mason Tamez, Tui Mauga, and Leila Ziebarth. Way to SOAR Eagles!
nebo.edu

Chalk Art Competition

Thanks to all the students who participated in our chalk art activity last week. Mrs. Flake's and Mrs. Anderson's advisory classes won the competition, but there were many fantastic pieces of chalk art. Click this article to see some of the fun entries.
nebo.edu

September Students of the Month

Congratulations to our September students of the month! These students have shown that they know how to:. They are great examples to everyone in their classes. Keep up the SOARing Eagles!
nebo.edu

New Teacher - Brent Sipherd

We are excited to welcome Mr. Sipherd to our Salem Jr science team! He enjoys running, hiking, fishing, hunting, reading, and spending time with his daughters. Mr. Sipherd likes eating fresh hot peppers and chicken out of a can. #nofrills. Before Salem he taught in rural Alaska for 3 years...
EDUCATION

