Mark your calendars! Our school picture retake day will be held on Friday, October 21st. If your student has not had their picture taken, they will get it taken this day. If your child HAS gotten their picture taken, but would like retakes, please send your picture packet to school with them on October 21st. The photographer will need the picture packet to scan the bar code that is located on the picture packet.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO