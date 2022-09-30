ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Crews from Servpro head to Florida to help with flood damage repairs at businesses, homes

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD8We_0iFwBoOl00

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Some Forsyth County disaster response crews were in route to Florida to take supplies and equipment to help with flood damage.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Cumming where some of the crews have been all week.

Trailers are getting attached, equipment is getting loaded, and trucks are preparing to head south at the Servpro office in Cumming.

They’re sending people and much needed supplies to help with catastrophic flooding damage in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

Kory Kappes is a local project coordinator with Servpro who spoke to Johnson over Zoom from an RV in Orlando.

He says his team’s main job is to help clients quickly clear out floodwater that’s already damaged homes and businesses.

“This is what we do in a moment’s notice when the phone rings, you know, all of my guys are on call 24/7, 365,” Kappes said. “One of the most important things being loaded up today are these air movers. What they do is evaporate the water to help with flooding damage, and with so much damage in Florida today, residents there are going to need access to as many of these as possible.”

Widespread power outages and downed power lines have made repair efforts challenging but Kappes says his Forsyth County team is one of the most well-equipped anywhere.

“We’re one of the biggest locations in the country—we have a lot of assets in northern Georgia that in a moment’s notice, you know, we’re only six to eight hours from a lot of areas we can respond to,” Kappes said.

Currently, crews are very much in the assessment phase and it could take months until repairs are done in some areas.

IN OTHER NEWS:

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended for fifth time

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state’s gas tax for the fifth time this year. The new extension will last until Nov. 11. The tax suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The governor’s office originally...
