Putnam County, FL

News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
News4Jax.com

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia now eligible for FEMA aid after Ian. Will you be applying?

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to hospitals across the state, including North Central Florida. Officials with the University of Florida Health say 18 patients were transferred from hospitals impacted by the storm to UF Health Shands. HCA Florida officials...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning

Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two die in Columbia County crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are dead after a head-on crash in Columbia County Saturday morning. A 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving her pickup truck west on US Highway 90. A Florida Highway Patrol report says she veered left, crossed the center line, and collided...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

