Read full article on original website
Related
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards. I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
News4Jax.com
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia now eligible for FEMA aid after Ian. Will you be applying?
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
WCJB
UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to hospitals across the state, including North Central Florida. Officials with the University of Florida Health say 18 patients were transferred from hospitals impacted by the storm to UF Health Shands. HCA Florida officials...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Beach Street Flooding
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are h…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
Man seen jumping into St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police department officers were called to rescue a man who nearly drowned in the St. Johns River. At around 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to 1063 Bulkhead Rd., Pier #2 after a report came in of a 67-year-old man seen jumping into the St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police host their national night out Tuesday evening. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Officials say to bring cash for food vendors. Two public meetings are open for Ocala residents who want to learn more about redistricting. It’s at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies seek info after several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area. Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container. Deputies said the Granada...
WCJB
NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
WCJB
Two die in Columbia County crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are dead after a head-on crash in Columbia County Saturday morning. A 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving her pickup truck west on US Highway 90. A Florida Highway Patrol report says she veered left, crossed the center line, and collided...
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Comments / 0