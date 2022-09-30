Music, Porsches and the Next Beethoven — This ROCO Gala Turns a River Oaks Dealership Into a Soaring Party Setting

It wouldn’t be a Shepard Fairey if it didn’t disrupt your reality and leave you questioning everything. Since emerging on the scene more than 30 years ago — with his 1989 “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign — Fairey has continuously found himself at the pulse of American culture. While he’s shifted from delinquent street tagger to championed artist and storyteller, the same touchy subjects ignite his work: political corruption, human rights, and environmental turmoil, to name a few. His current exhibition at the Dallas Contemporary, “Shepard Fairey: Backward Forward” (through March 19, 2023), forces visitors to face head-on the weight of their choices and ask themselves: Are we moving forward or backward?

