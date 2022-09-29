ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs refuse to believe rumor after win over Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to distance themselves from the rest of the AFC West as they won their third game of the season and now sit at 3-1 on the year. What better way to do so than to beat one of the Chiefs’ newest rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that demolished the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss

The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes calls out Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs won a big game last night just purely based on the fact that they outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in every area of the game. This one is different though. It feels better than the other two wins the Chiefs have this year. I think you all know why, too.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Potentially bad news looms over Titans after win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans got a massive win against the division rival Colts in Week 4. Unfortunately, the victory came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in the game with an injury. After the game, Burks left the locker room on crutches with a boot...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Derrick Henry says what Mike Vrabel won’t

At least someone is being honest about the Tennessee Titans win over the Colts. Titans running back Derrick Henry did a post game interview with Kristina Pink of the Fox Sports crew, and when asked about the team’s struggles to finish games, Henry said what every Titans fan was thinking:
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Commanders will be without key weapon vs. Titans on Sunday

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (1-3) this Sunday, with hopes of extending their two game winning streak and maintaining positive momentum heading into the bye week. As the Titans head on the road to FedExField, the latest injury update on one of Washington’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised himself against the Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprised himself on Sunday night in his team’s 41-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it didn’t have anything to do with his play on the field — even though one of the plays he made against the Bucs reminded everyone of why Mahomes is considered the best quarterback in the NFL by many folks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs did something they never do against the Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 3-1 after winning their Week 4 matchup over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just when everyone thought the sky was falling for the Chiefs after an embarrassing loss to the Colts. This week, the Chiefs took care of business and didn’t mess around one bit....
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Raiders: Biggest reason they won is not as complicated as you think

The Las Vegas Raiders got their first win of the season. Ah, finally. It feels good to not have to worry about a team going winless, as there is a ton of stress that comes with that. However, maybe not as much that comes with a team being undefeated instead of winless.
atozsports.com

Bills’ Stefon Diggs silences Ravens fans, immediately goes viral

The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after their epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. While Stefon Diggs didn’t light up the score sheet, his presence was felt. The Bills’ star wide receiver had something to say immediately after the game and quickly went viral because of it. Diggs...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth

The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
NASHVILLE, TN

