Salinas, CA

IBTimes

Racist Video Prank By California High School Football Team Results In Forfeited Season

A Northern California varsity high school football team had the rest of their season forfeited after a video emerged of a slave auction reenactment involving Black teammates. River Valley High School in Yuba City banned football players from the team who were involved with the prank video. The school district later later announced it would forfeit Friday's game and the season.
YUBA CITY, CA
247Sports

Top Performers from Oaks Christian- Calabasas

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian took down Calabasas (Calif.) 29-16 on Friday and there was a lot of talent on the field. Here’s a look at some of the top prospects in the game who caught our eye. There were at least double digit college prospects on the field...
CALABASAS, CA
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
California State
Salinas, CA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5

Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
KMPH.com

Wild week 7 in high school football

Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
FRESNO, CA

