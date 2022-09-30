Read full article on original website
IBTimes
Racist Video Prank By California High School Football Team Results In Forfeited Season
A Northern California varsity high school football team had the rest of their season forfeited after a video emerged of a slave auction reenactment involving Black teammates. River Valley High School in Yuba City banned football players from the team who were involved with the prank video. The school district later later announced it would forfeit Friday's game and the season.
Cal Poly, Madden Family announce plans for John Madden Football Center
Planned facility will serve as headquarters for Cal Poly Football Program. – Cal Poly and the family of alumnus and NFL Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden have announced the John Madden Football Center, a new home for Cal Poly Football. Led by President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and...
Top Performers from Oaks Christian- Calabasas
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian took down Calabasas (Calif.) 29-16 on Friday and there was a lot of talent on the field. Here’s a look at some of the top prospects in the game who caught our eye. There were at least double digit college prospects on the field...
KESQ
River Valley High football players out for rest of season after video re-enacting slave auction
YUBA CITY, California (KCRA) — Several varsity football players at River Valley High School in Yuba City are out for the rest of the season after a video of them acting out a slave auction surfaced. Because there aren’t enough players now, the varsity team will also forfeit the rest of the season as well.
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
KMPH.com
Wild week 7 in high school football
Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
