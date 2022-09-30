ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Wales to play Springboks and England in RWC warm-ups

Both England and the Springboks will face off against Wales in 2023 as part of a series of Rugby World Cup warm-up matches to be staged in the Principality Stadium and Twickenham. South Africa and Wales faced off this summer in a tightly contested series in the Rainbow Nation and...
Sporting News

England to play Fiji in RWC warm-up as well as Wales doubleheader

The RFU have confirmed that England will play Fiji as well as a doubleheader against Wales as part of the Rugby World Cup warm-ups in 2023. Wales will welcome England to Cardiff on August 5 before making the trip to Twickenham seven days later. England will then take on Fiji on Saturday 26 August – their last match before they travel to France.
