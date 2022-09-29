ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5th Grade Keyboarding Winners

Congratulations to these amazing 5th grade students! They did a wonderful job during their 15 days of keyboarding and were announced as the winners from their classes. The winners include: Katelynn Moody, Sophie Tregaskis, Jackson Clonts, Chloe Buhler, Brinlee Hathaway, Charlie Knowlden, Mason Tamez, Tui Mauga, and Leila Ziebarth. Way to SOAR Eagles!
Chalk Art Competition

Thanks to all the students who participated in our chalk art activity last week. Mrs. Flake's and Mrs. Anderson's advisory classes won the competition, but there were many fantastic pieces of chalk art. Click this article to see some of the fun entries.
