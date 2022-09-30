NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has been here before. And he has ended up on top. The difference this time is that he has farther to go to get there. For the fourth straight season, the Tennessee Titans running back has more than 300 rushing yards through the first four weeks of the season. His current total of 306 is consistent with his numbers at this same point in 2019 (310 yards) and 2020 (319 yards) when he became the first player in more than a decade to win back-to-back NFL rushing titles.

