What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?
Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game
Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
Washington vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Washington Huskies play the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson’s Down Month Not A Concern For Dave Roberts
When you have the support of your head coach it provides a huge boost of morale no matter how poorly you are playing. For a guy like Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson who still is searching for a solidified roster spot for the postseason, this can be the difference needed. Thompson...
Monday Dolphins Notebook: New (Old) QB in Town, Tryout Info, Gesicki and Griddy, and More
With Tua Tagovailoa's status uncertain because of his concussion, the Miami Dolphins felt the need to add a quarterback to their roster and they turned to a familiar face. Reid Sinnett, who spent time with the Dolphins practice in 2020 and 2021, was signed to the practice squad Monday after the team worked out three quarterbacks. The others were former Georgia starter Jake Fromm and Ben DeNucci.
Sooners in the NFL: Week 4
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 4 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. With the first quarter of the season slate nearing its conclusion, games start to take a greater importance as teams try to avoid digging themselves into too big of an early season hole to dig out from.
McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach
Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered. Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season. Las Vegas...
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Pharaoh Brown Out vs. Chargers: Texans Week 4 Inactives
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without starting tight end Pharaoh Brown during their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Brown, who is battling a hip and shoulder injury, headlines seven inactive players for the Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston's tight end corps will...
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
Broncos’ HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
In the wake of the Denver Broncos 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Mile High City is reeling. Starting running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and is done for the year, and the guy who's supposed to be the fail-safe can't hold onto the ball. Melvin Gordon...
Rams vs. 49ers: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 4 action. A rivalry that has become one of the NFL's best over the years, the Rams and Niners clash for the first time since last season's NFC Championship, which saw LA prevail 20-17 before going to win Super Bowl LVI.
Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play
The Texas Longhorns entered their Week 5 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers looking to get back on track after a stunning upset loss the week before to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Doing so, however, would not come easy as the Mountaineers' offense was averaging 490 yards of total...
Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams Done for Season with Torn ACL
The Denver Broncos' worst fears were realized Monday when an MRI revealed a torn ACL for starting running back Javonte Williams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Williams also sustained a torn LCL and damage to his posterior lateral corner amid Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders — "a significant injury and a long road back," per Rapoport.
Is Derrick Henry Revving Up for Another Rushing Title
NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has been here before. And he has ended up on top. The difference this time is that he has farther to go to get there. For the fourth straight season, the Tennessee Titans running back has more than 300 rushing yards through the first four weeks of the season. His current total of 306 is consistent with his numbers at this same point in 2019 (310 yards) and 2020 (319 yards) when he became the first player in more than a decade to win back-to-back NFL rushing titles.
Patriots Reunion with Cam Newton? Case For (and Against) Signing QB with Mac Jones Injured
It may be time for the New England Patriots to channel the past at quarterback. To let bygones be bygones. To welcome back a Super Bowl contender from this past decade, one famous for wearing a No. 1 on his jersey. We, of course, are referring to Cam Newton. By...
My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding
I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
