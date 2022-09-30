ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
