Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The White House released an ‘AI Bill of Rights’
The White House on Tuesday released a set of guidelines it hopes will spur companies to make and deploy artificial intelligence more responsibly and limit AI-based surveillance, despite the fact that there are few US laws compelling them to do so. The guidelines, which have been in the works for...
Kamala Harris visits CT ahead of key race in 5th District
Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to discuss abortion rights highlights the significance of Rep. Jahana Hayes' race against George Logan.
KTVZ
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
KTVZ
OPEC announces big cut in oil production despite US pressure
OPEC+ said Wednesday that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic, in a move that threatens to push gasoline prices higher just weeks before US midterm elections. The group of major oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Federal appeals court to expedite case weighing legality of Mar-a-Lago special master
A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago. A faster resolution to the Justice Department’s appeal in this case could more quickly bring a resolution to the criminal investigation into the handling of former President Donald Trump’s administration records after his presidency.
KTVZ
The bond market is starting to worry Wall Street
Persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy and record-breaking US debt have wreaked havoc on US Treasuries this year. Now, economists are noting a fundamental and worrisome imbalance in the bond market. There are trillions of dollars worth of bonds for sale, they say, but a growing scarcity of buyers. If this trend persists, it could lead to credit problems and inhibit the US government’s ability to fund itself. That’s particularly concerning after America’s national debt climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time on Monday.
US national debt tops $31 trillion; here's what that means for you
National debt held by the U.S. topped $31 trillion this week, according to a report from the Treasury Department. How might this debt load effect everyday citizens?
Comments / 0