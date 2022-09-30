Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana
No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Reasoning behind Michigan State's struggles revealed by key stat
Michigan State has had some problems on both sides of the ball this season. While it won’t fix everything, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde brought up a stat about the Spartans that is concerning. Michigan State has not led against a Power 5 team at all this season. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo continues to troll everyone over Michigan State's potential use of a zone
Death, taxes, Tom Izzo hinting at Michigan State using a zone in the season. But this time, he means it. Or does he?. On Tuesday, Izzo took to a press conference to preview the preseason ahead for Michigan State. And once again, Izzo is reporting that the Spartans are working on a zone defense in practices.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy
There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Mazi Smith compliments rest of defensive line for 'letting us tackle in a phone booth'
Despite the departure of Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan has still been able to find production on the defensive line. The Michigan defense compiled 4 sacks while allowing just 66 yards to Iowa’s running backs in a win over the Hawkeyes. No particular player has displayed the Hutchinson-like dominance we saw last season, but the line as a committee has performed very well anchored by senior Mazi Smith.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
Comments / 0