Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke For Texas Governor At Austin Show
Harry Styles endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor whereas acting on Sunday in Austin, only a month earlier than the election that might decide the destiny of many Texans’ rights. The British pop famous person appeared at his almost sold-out mini-residency on the capital metropolis’s Moody...
Texas receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll
Texas had an impressive bounce-back performance in Week 5. After suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Texas Tech in Week 4, the Longhorns played a complete game in all three phases to defeat West Virginia 38-20. Buy Longhorns Tickets. Steve Sarkisian’s squad improved to 3-2 on the year and is...
Sooners’ DC Ted Roof previews Longhorns’ offense
The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Texas Longhorns this weekend in what will be the latest edition of the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma enters with a 3-2 record having lost their last two games and surrendering a combined 92 points in the process. During his press conference Monday, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof talked about a Longhorns’ offense he expects to present some unique challenges.
