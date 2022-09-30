Read full article on original website
k105.com
Prosecutor issues arrest warrant for Bowling Green man accused of murdering his daughter
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Bowling Green man authorities say murdered his daughter. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Cohron issued an arrest warrant for Damian R. Bowden. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna Bowden, on September 9 at his apartment at Payton Landing, in the 6000 block of Scottsville Road.
k105.com
Nelson Co. deputy shot while responding to domestic disturbance
A man has been arrested for shooting a Nelson County deputy. The incident took place Friday afternoon just after 3:30 in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue in Botland, a small community approximately five miles southeast of Bardstown. According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bryan Adams was responding...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
k105.com
2 people perish in KY house fires 48 hours apart
Two people died in separate house fires in Kentucky in 48 hours. The latest victim was killed in a structure fire in McLean County on Friday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, first responders were dispatched to a residential fire Friday morning at approximately 8:45 in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. A man’s body was discovered inside the home during a post-fire investigation, which preliminarily showed a faulty portable heater may have caused the blaze, police said.
wdrb.com
Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
wvih.com
Charges Against Driver Dismissed
A man who was arrested after a crash on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace that injured four people on August 30 will not be facing any criminal charges. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran a red light, which caused the crash. Shively police said he then left the scene of the crash.
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
Man who died in Sacramento fire identified
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WTVQ
Deadly fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County. State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable...
fox17.com
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
wevv.com
Owensboro Police Department searching for missing woman
The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing woman. Police say 23-year-old Shayla Pierce was last seen in Owensboro on September 17th. Pierce is described as a white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color, and may have...
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
wcluradio.com
Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive
GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
