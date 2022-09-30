ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get the latest Washington high school football scores on SBLive as Week 5 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 5 of the 2022 Washington high school football season kicks off Thursday (September 29) and continues Friday and Saturday with dozens of big matchups across the state.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Washington high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2B SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1B SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Washington:

Top stars, best performances in Week 4 of the 2022 Washington high school football season

Top 9 plays in Washington high school football, Week 4: Last-second touchdown run ends state's longest winning streak

Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 4?

SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Washington high school football (Sept. 26)

Full football coverage on SBLive Washington

