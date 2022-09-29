Read full article on original website
Meeting to Learn About Eastern’s BS in Nursing
Pre-nursing students can learn about the new EWU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, which will be launching in the fall of 2023, at an upcoming meeting from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Patterson 126. The meeting, open to all pre-nursing students, will detail the application process as...
Jobs Available for Students
Are you an Eastern Washington University student looking for a job? Eastern has a wide variety of jobs available with student-friendly managers who will work with your schedule. Every year, about 1,500 students work on our campus, so there are plentiful opportunities to earn income to help with educational and...
WA State Combined Fund Drive
In these tough times, charity and goodwill are needed more than ever. The Washington State Combined Fund Drive is one way we can help our very own communities. The campaign runs Oct. 1– Nov. 15. As we get ready to embark on our 2022-23 academic year, please remember how...
