Related
Video from Lakers scrimmage is incredibly discouraging for fans
Los Angeles Lakers training camp is underway and we are starting to get an idea of what Darvin Ham and the coaching staff have in plan for the team. Some of these plans, such as Patrick Beverley’s role, seem absurd. But that is what camp and the preseason is for — to work out the kinks.
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder
With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
Skip Bayless has already given up on Brent Venables at Oklahoma
Skip Bayless is about to bail on Brent Venables faster than Lincoln Riley bailed on Oklahoma. Year one of the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football is not off to a great start, as FS1’s Skip Bayless is about to lose his Boomer Sooner mind over how bad the defense has been vs. TCU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
Detroit Pistons: 3 biggest questions from training camp so far
The Detroit Pistons are nearing the end of training camp, with the open practice tomorrow and preseason starting on Tuesday October 4th. The Bojan Bogdanovic trade shook up what was otherwise a fairly quiet offseason, and will hopefully put Detroit in a better position to be competitive this season. But...
Burning questions the fans need answered during Lakers preseason
Fans are getting a taste of Los Angeles Lakers basketball for the first time in nearly six months as the preseason is set to get underway. At the team’s core, not much has changed from last season but the messaging is that a new coach and new commitment will lead to better results. We will see about that.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
Nick Saban unintentionally casts doubt on Bryce Young’s NFL Draft stock
Alabama head coach Nick Saban says Bryce Young’s shoulder injury is fine, so quit asking!. While Alabama is back on top in the latest AP Poll, Nick Saban had to answer questions surrounding the health of his Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Bryce Young. Young suffered a shoulder injury in the...
