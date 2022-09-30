Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘I felt scared’: United flight attendant blindsided by ovarian cancer diagnosis after having her ovaries removed
HOUSTON – Dima Kourdie is a flight attendant instructor. When you think of the most terrifying emergencies, she’s prepared: emergency evacuations, fires in flight, heart attacks, etc. She’s prepared for many emergencies, but she wasn’t prepared for cancer at just 21 years old. “I felt pity...
Click2Houston.com
Let’s go shopping for ‘The Rose!’
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, it’s October and that means breast cancer and breast health awareness month. All this month, you can help raise funds for The Rose just by shopping at your favorite stores. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, merchandise you can buy with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
Click2Houston.com
How to honor our frontline heroes on National First Responders Day
They are the first to arrive and last to leave when there’s an emergency - firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, police, and others whose job it is to keep our community safe. National First Responders Day, which falls this year on Friday, Oct. 28, commemorates their sacrifices. KPRC 2 News Today...
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
Click2Houston.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers keep father’s legacy alive at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria
HOUSTON – Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the Lake Houston area with a goal of treating everyone like family. An immigrant’s dream turned into a reality, Ramon Reyes came to the U.S. from Mexico as a teen and built the thriving eatery from the ground up.
Click2Houston.com
Crime Stoppers of Houston hosts ‘Day of Unity’ Monday to kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston held a “Day of Unity” event Monday to kick off community outreach initiatives that provide support to victims and connect advocates. According to Crime Stoppers, ‘Day of Unity’ provides an opportunity for the community to support victims, respond to abuse and learn how to report it, and focus on prevention efforts this month and throughout the year. The day kicked off with a joint press conference, followed by a partner fair and community seminar.
Her 3 children died in a house fire during the winter freeze. Now, she's carrying on their mission
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Millions were left without power in Texas during the February 2021 winter freeze. One Houston-area family lost a lot more than power when their home caught fire. Jackie Pham lost three children and her own mother in the fire. It's a hard reality for Pham to face.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lolita, a professional dancing pup with the brightest spirit
6-year-old Lolita knows the best dance moves, and she can teach you, too!. The pup, who is an American Bully, came to Houston Humane Society from a cruelty case. Volunteers say she will do absolutely ANYTHING for a snack, especially by standing on her stubby legs and dance for you!
9 puppies rescued from south Houston drainage pipe
HOUSTON — There was much more than you'd expect hiding in a trench next to a major south Houston road. While you might expect to find trash on the side of the road, a group of strangers found a different kind of litter. “It was just a miracle rescue,...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Halloween fanatic, KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold shares a look inside his spooky residence
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold -- and his entire family -- are big fans of Halloween. On Monday, Robert shared a look inside his home, showing off his Halloween decorations saying: “It was a productive weekend.”. It certainly was. Take a look:. Are you excited about...
fox26houston.com
Over 50 employees exposed to chemical at Richmond plant, 5 total employees taken to hospital
RICHMOND, Texas - A total of five employees were taken to the hospital after more than 50 employees were exposed to some type of chemical at a plant in Richmond. Details are limited, but officials said they responded to the HAZMAT call at W.A. Parish Generating Station, just after 5:45 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County man indicted for fraud after receiving nearly $600K in student financial aid, US attorney says
RICHMOND, Texas – A Fort Bend County man was indicted for fraud after obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced Monday. Emmanuel Finnih, 39, of Richmond, was arrested on Sept. 30 and was charged with one count each of theft...
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility owner charged with operating an unlicensed boarding home
The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility in west Houston has been charged with operating an unlicensed boarding house, which is a misdemeanor offense. The facility in question is Graystone Life Care located in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle. The owner, Bob Strange, was defiant about KPRC2′s news...
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams. A message from MCAS staff- American shelters are in crisis mode! The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is not alone in our need for help from our community! To date we have over 500 animals in our facility:. 305 Adult Dogs. 99...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
Republican Harris County commissioners preventing adoption of 2023 county budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County’s 2023 fiscal budget goes into effect on October 1. The county hasn’t been able to pass its budget because two Republican commissioners have refused to show up for the vote. “We're just waiting for Commissioner Cagle or Commissioner Ramsey to show...
Click2Houston.com
Taking a Look at the Training the ABC Home & Commercial Services Team Do Ahead of the Holiday Light Rush
‘Tis the season for getting ready for the holiday season. How is your holiday season pre-game looking? Well, leave the ladders to the experts and avoid risky DIY holiday light installations. Leave that to the experts. We sent Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp out to Cypress to meet up with...
KHOU
Two Houston doctors nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for work on COVID vaccine
HOUSTON — Houston is living up to its reputation as the medical capital of the world. Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have helped to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine that's been approved for emergency authorization in Indonesia. The two Houston-based doctors who helped develop the...
