Pattison, TX

Click2Houston.com

Let’s go shopping for ‘The Rose!’

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, it’s October and that means breast cancer and breast health awareness month. All this month, you can help raise funds for The Rose just by shopping at your favorite stores. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, merchandise you can buy with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

How to honor our frontline heroes on National First Responders Day

They are the first to arrive and last to leave when there’s an emergency - firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, police, and others whose job it is to keep our community safe. National First Responders Day, which falls this year on Friday, Oct. 28, commemorates their sacrifices. KPRC 2 News Today...
HOUSTON, TX
Pattison, TX
Click2Houston.com

Crime Stoppers of Houston hosts ‘Day of Unity’ Monday to kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston held a “Day of Unity” event Monday to kick off community outreach initiatives that provide support to victims and connect advocates. According to Crime Stoppers, ‘Day of Unity’ provides an opportunity for the community to support victims, respond to abuse and learn how to report it, and focus on prevention efforts this month and throughout the year. The day kicked off with a joint press conference, followed by a partner fair and community seminar.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is Bursting at the Seams. A message from MCAS staff- American shelters are in crisis mode! The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is not alone in our need for help from our community! To date we have over 500 animals in our facility:. 305 Adult Dogs. 99...
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
HOUSTON, TX

