Windsor Castle welcomes hundreds in reopening after queen's death

Hundreds of British royal family fans lined up outside of Windsor Castle as the landmark reopened for the first time since the national period of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II ended this week.

Fans gathered to see the burial place of the monarch Thursday, located inside of King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel at the castle. Elizabeth's tomb is marked by a slab of hand-carved Belgian black marble, on which her name is etched in brass letter inlays. The names of her husband, mother, and father, King George VI, are listed alongside hers.

This photo provided by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, shows the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

“The castle feels, like, empty, gloomy. Nobody’s living in it. You know, you’ve lost the queen, you’ve lost the duke, you lost the corgis,” Anne Daly, one of the earliest arrivals at the castle, told the Associated Press. “It’s like when you’ve sold your house and all the history is gone.”

Daly was also one of the first people in line to say farewell to the queen when she was lying in state at Westminster Hall, according to the outlet.

The castle closed during a 10-day national period of mourning, during which the country mourned the loss of England's longest-reigning monarch. During that period, her eldest son, King Charles III, became the new monarch.

The queen died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and the cause of death was listed as old age, according to her death certificate, released Thursday. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, was signed by the late queen's daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal. The time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m.

The queen was interred at the chapel following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.