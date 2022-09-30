ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Windsor Castle welcomes hundreds in reopening after queen's death

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Hundreds of British royal family fans lined up outside of Windsor Castle as the landmark reopened for the first time since the national period of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II ended this week.

Fans gathered to see the burial place of the monarch Thursday, located inside of King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel at the castle. Elizabeth's tomb is marked by a slab of hand-carved Belgian black marble, on which her name is etched in brass letter inlays. The names of her husband, mother, and father, King George VI, are listed alongside hers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EChX1_0iFw5cYK00
This photo provided by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, shows the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

LONDON'S TRAFALGAR SQUARE WON'T HOST LATE QUEEN'S STATUE IN 'FORESEEABLE FUTURE'

“The castle feels, like, empty, gloomy. Nobody’s living in it. You know, you’ve lost the queen, you’ve lost the duke, you lost the corgis,” Anne Daly, one of the earliest arrivals at the castle, told the Associated Press. “It’s like when you’ve sold your house and all the history is gone.”

Daly was also one of the first people in line to say farewell to the queen when she was lying in state at Westminster Hall, according to the outlet.

The castle closed during a 10-day national period of mourning, during which the country mourned the loss of England's longest-reigning monarch. During that period, her eldest son, King Charles III, became the new monarch.

The queen died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and the cause of death was listed as old age, according to her death certificate, released Thursday. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, was signed by the late queen's daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal. The time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m.

The queen was interred at the chapel following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Balmoral Castle#King George Vi#Princess Royal#Uk#Belgian#The Associated Press
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act

The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
U.K.
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
70K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy