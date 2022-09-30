ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Wheel of Fortune Live Pulls Plug on Hudson Valley Show

The show was scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. Last week we told you that one of our favorite game shows was bringing their LIVE version of the show to the Hudson Valley. Wheel of Fortune announced that their LIVE show was scheduled to take over the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Broadway in Kingston on Sunday, October 16th at 7:30 p.m. The live show was scheduled to have a celebrity host (Clay Aiken), who was supposed to give attendees the chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills for cash and prizes.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County

If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Society
City
Saugerties, NY
City
Catskill, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Oh My Gourd, Record Setting Pumpkin at Popular NY Fairgrounds

It really is a sight to see and the timing is perfect for Halloween. There's pumpkins and then there's HUGE pumpkins. By now most people have at least one pumpkin on their front porch, but this is insane. I was on Facebook the other day, came across a pumpkin and I still can't believe the size of it. Leave it to the Hudson Valley to have a giant pumpkin that's practically the size of a small car.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Art#Animal Sanctuary#Musicians#Live Music#Mercury
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster County Bakery Cafe Reopens with New Menu & Hours

Even though covid is hopefully behind us, the memories of it still linger, especially for those who were greatly affected. That includes businesses that were forced to close, then reinvent themselves, then deal with not being able to find people to work. It hasn’t been easy, and it seems as though restaurants and eateries were hit especially hard.
MILTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY

We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spend a Night in This Cemetery Schoolhouse for Spooky Season

Just in time for Spooky Season, we found the perfect Airbnb getaway to cozy up while getting the chance to spend a night in a former cemetery schoolhouse. Located in Hudson, NY, this Airbnb looks to be a great getaway for you Halloween lovers. This Airbnb is hosted by Laura Ann. Laura Ann is an artist, and has been featured on FYI Channel's "Tiny House Hunting."
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
94.3 Lite FM

The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY

It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

West Point Celebrates Successful Basic Training With Huge Country Star

A very popular country singer featured the beautiful location on an amazing special. It's now becoming a common thing, but there's still is a ton of excitement when you hear a huge star is in the Hudson Valley. I am a huge country music fan and one of the best things about country artists is their big heart and how they give back to local communities. Michael Ray is a very well-known country star and he's had big hits like 'Think a Little Less', 'Kiss You in the Morning', 'Whiskey and Rain' and more, but he was recently in the Hudson Valley getting a different kind of attention for some incredible work.
WEST POINT, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Colossal Phone Outage Plague Hudson Valley Police, More

A phone outage across the Mid-Hudson Valley caused major issues for local businesses, animal hospitals, and even police departments. Here's how to remain in contact while service is being restored. Verizon Phone Outage in the Hudson Valley, NY. "The Town of Newburgh Police phone lines are currently inoperable", began a...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale

What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Are You the Hudson Valley’s Best Grill Master? Want to Show Off?

We all know that one person in our lives works "magic" when cooking behind a grill or smoker. I know that on the grill side I like to think of myself as a mini grill master (I can do chicken perfectly, steak not so much...LOL). Think of that person, (maybe it's you), and get them signed up to show off their best BBQ at the 1st ever BBQ competition in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host

If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy