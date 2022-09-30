Man arrested for alleged assault with a stick in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man at a parking lot early Thursday morning, the Mountian View Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Safe Parking lot on Pioneer Way and Evelyn Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, one man was seen bleeeding from at least one cut to his face. Police later learned an argument turned into a fight between the two men and resulted in the arrested man hitting the other man in the face with a stick.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene. No updates were give about the condition of the victim.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Oakland resident Angel Monroy, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he was taken to Santa Clara County Jail.

The Safe Parking lot is a program that gives a temporary, overnight location for individuals to park their vehicle in privately-owned lots. The space is open between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. Mountain View says the program is preferred for families with students in city school districts, those who live/work in the city, seniors and those who have disabilities.

