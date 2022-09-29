Joshua A. Antrim, Recording Secretary, Antonio Barletta, Town Administrator. Curbside Leaf pick up begins in October on every Monday (except Columbus Day). The week of Columbus Day bags will be picked up that Tuesday October 11th. Leaves must be in biodegradable bags ONLY. No open barrels, roots, root balls or branches bigger than 4” in diameter. Bags must be out by 7AM.

NAHANT, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO