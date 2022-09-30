ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

The Mendocino Voice

‘We are going to go down unless we have this funding’: Mendocino Cannabis Alliance growers, supporters turn out for BOS discussion

MENDOCINO Co, 10/4/22 — Ahead of discussion around multiple cannabis-related items in the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting, some 30 members of Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA) waited for nearly two hours — in the middle of harvest season — to comment on Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee recommendations they favored, and on an item many felt could continue to kick small cultivators while they’re down.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

O’Neill: The only constant is change (column)

This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
LAYTONVILLE, CA

