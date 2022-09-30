Read full article on original website
Related
The Mendocino Voice
‘We are going to go down unless we have this funding’: Mendocino Cannabis Alliance growers, supporters turn out for BOS discussion
MENDOCINO Co, 10/4/22 — Ahead of discussion around multiple cannabis-related items in the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting, some 30 members of Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA) waited for nearly two hours — in the middle of harvest season — to comment on Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee recommendations they favored, and on an item many felt could continue to kick small cultivators while they’re down.
The Mendocino Voice
O’Neill: The only constant is change (column)
This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
Comments / 0