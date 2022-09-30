Read full article on original website
Iowans flock to Center Grove Orchard for fall fun
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa – Cool mornings have been sweet for a place that’s popular during the fall season. Center Grove Orchard has more than 6,000 apple trees with more than 30 varieties. The warm weather this weekend made it an appealing place for people to check out the pumpkin...
Gov. Reynolds’ harvest festival let Iowa GOP supporters hear from candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Republicans gathered Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to take part in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ fifth annual Harvest Festival. In addition to the fall family-friendly events like pumpkin decorating and a barbeque, the event also gave GOP supporters the chance to interact with the Republican members of Iowa’s congressional delegation and Gov. Reynolds herself.
Supporting real men wear pink
Make sure your home heating system is ready for fall. Jason Gassmann, Owner of Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, shares advice. He also explains why he is an ambassador for “Real Men Wear Pink.”. Visit bellbrothers.com to learn more about the Comfort Club and “Real Men Wear Pink”...
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.
Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K returns to help cancer patients
DES MOINES, Iowa — People gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the Family Cancer Network’s annual Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K run. This was the sixth year of the Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K and over 300 people attended. Tim Mauro, co-founder of Family Cancer Network, said the network...
Political ads ramping up as midterm elections approach
DES MOINES – The midterm elections are just 36 days away and political advertising is ramping up. When it comes to midterm elections, there are some trends in advertising that you may have noticed. Matthew Record, an Assistant Professor in the Political Science Department at Drake University, said that...
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident around 7 p.m. between the 5300 and 5600 blocks of Douglas Ave.
Hy-Vee rolls out Disaster Relief Fleet to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee rolled out it’s Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida to provide meals to emergency responders and impacted residents after Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny this morning in several of the company’s response vehicles. The...
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
House fire in Altoona caused by 'exterior energized heat source', Altoona Fire Department says
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on 31st Avenue SW at approximately 1:04 p.m. The American Red Cross will provide assistance to the home's occupants.
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Des Moines music community mourns loss of three-legged dog
The Des Moines music community is mourning the loss of a three-legged dog turned local icon. Lefty died Wednesday at the age of 15. He was the mascot and inspiration for Lefty's Live Music in the Drake neighborhood. Lefty has been an icon of the Des Moines music scene for...
Champion Paralympian from Iowa shares spina bifida story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Council Bluffs native Josh Turek is wheelchair-bound, but that did not stop him from becoming one of America’s best basketball players. The Paralympian traveled to Des Moines this weekend to help inspire others afflicted with his same condition. Turek spoke at Camp Easterseals to...
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
