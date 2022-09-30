Read full article on original website
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward. Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home. 31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards,...
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette.
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia
UPDATE: The deceased male has been identified as Markalon Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge. A 15-year-old male juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia...
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
"If you see something, say something." It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets. Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street...
Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus
A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrested the juvenile student for threats that were made on Monday (Oct. 3). Benoit says the student made violent statements, claiming that he would "shoot up the school."
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Car Hits Spike Strips During High Speed Chase in Lafayette
A high-speed chase in Lafayette ended in dramatic fashion after a car ran over spike strips while running from authorities. We received numerous tips that a high-speed chase was in progress around 1 p.m. as many began to post about the incident on social media. The dramatic moment when the...
Bus Routes Affected as Stolen Catalytic Converters Replaced
(KLFY) If you have school-aged children going to school in Lafayette Parish, you know the Lafayette Parish School Board has been plagued with busing issues this school year. It's hard to believe, but since the beginning of the school year, many buses have missed their routes because thieves have stolen catalytic converters from 16 buses.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools
In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus. Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons. A threat was made not only against the...
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location
Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
Don’t Sleep On These Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette for Birria
You may have driven by some restaurants and thought to yourself, "I'll never eat in a place like that", based solely on the looks of the place. You might be cheating yourself. Have you ever heard the saying "Never judge a book by its cover"?. I've heard that phrase many...
Three Families Are Displaced After Two House Fires in Lafayette
Three families are now left trying to pick up the pieces after there were two house fires in Lafayette Sunday. Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the first fire happened at 207 Randoph Drive, and it ended up impacting two homes. Trahan say the second fire happened at 108...
Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location
According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed. It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease. The...
Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End
Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall. Beginning today, there will be alternating lane closures happening on Willow Street between North St. Antoine Street and the Evangeline Thruway as LCG workers will make concrete sheet repairs. This will last through Friday, October 14th.
Joe Burrow Starts Charitable Foundation That Will Make Big Difference in Louisiana
NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is. Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.
