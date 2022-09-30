ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia

UPDATE: The deceased male has been identified as Markalon Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge. A 15-year-old male juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia...
CECILIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Northside High Student Arrested, Charged With Terrorizing After Making Violent Statements on Campus

A student at Northside High School was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and charged with Terrorizing. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with the Lafayette Police Department, officers arrested the juvenile student for threats that were made on Monday (Oct. 3). Benoit says the student made violent statements, claiming that he would "shoot up the school."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location

According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed. It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Traffic: Willow Street Closures Set to Begin, Bridge Project Finally to Come to an End

Construction across the Hub City has been as hot as our summer and it continues with more road improvement projects as we transition to the Fall. Beginning today, there will be alternating lane closures happening on Willow Street between North St. Antoine Street and the Evangeline Thruway as LCG workers will make concrete sheet repairs. This will last through Friday, October 14th.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

