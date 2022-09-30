Read full article on original website
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING ORDINANCES FOR REDUCTION OF COUNCIL SIZE, NUMBER OF WARDS
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council unanimously approved advertising two ordinances that deal with redistricting the borough and reducing the size of borough government. The ordinances will reduce the number of wards in the borough from four to two and reduce the size of borough government from 12 to eight. Borough Manager Nicole Sipos explained that the number of borough council members would be reduced through attrition.
JEFFREY PAUL MERRIMAN, 44
Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side. The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978 in Indiana, PA. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO CONSIDER REDISTRICTING ORDINANCE ADVERTISEMENT TONIGHT
The topic of redistricting Indiana Borough is on the agenda for tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Meeting. After several months of discussion, the council will look to advertise two ordinances tonight. One ordinance will reduce the number of wards in Indiana from four to two. The other would reduce the size of borough council from 12 to eight. This would be the first step toward final approval for both of these ordinances, as if they are approved tonight for advertisement, they would then be up for final approval at the meeting in November.
JAMES L. ANDERCHIN, 79
James L. Anderchin, 79 of Starford, PA., passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of George and Margaret (Hvizdos) Anderchin, born January 11, 1943 in Starford, PA. Jim was a member of St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer and was devoted...
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES POSSIBLE EXPANSION OF DUAL-ENROLLMENT PROGRAM
The Indiana School Board met for a special meeting Monday evening and heard from the superintendent about possibly extending dual enrollment options. The plan suggested by Superintendent Michael Vuckovich last night would allow Senior High students in 10th grade to start taking classes as part of a dual enrollment agreement with IUP. Currently, dual enrollment is offered to 11th and 12th graders. The program offers qualified high school students the opportunity to take selected classes from IUP at 75% of the established tuition rate, with the student receiving IUP credits upon successful completion of the class.
NEW STUDENT ENROLLMENT AT IUP ON THE INCREASE
IUP has announced its finalized enrollment figures for the fall 2022 semester, and there are some reported increases for new student enrollment. According to a news release, IUP reported that there were 1,724 new first-time students for this semester, an increase of 68 students over the fall of 2021, which is just over 4 percent. This is going against the national trends for student enrollment. The National Clearinghouse Student Center reported that college and university enrollment for Fall 2021 was down 6.6 percent from Fall of 2019.
WILLIAM “BILL” EDWARD WEISS, 72
William “Bill” Edward Weiss, 72, was born on July 3rd, 1950, to the late Arthur and Edna Weiss. William passed away on October 3rd, 2022, at his home in Shelocta. William loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, watching steelers football, and spending time in his garage.
WEEK LONG RESIDENCE CAMP TO RETURN TO CAMP SEPH MACK IN 2024
Camp Seph Mack in Indiana County is getting ready to host a return to summer residence camp in 2024. The camp, located within Yellow Creek State Park, had hosted week long residence camps since 1934, but in 2019, the Laurel Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced that as part of its new master plan, residence camping would end that summer. While weekend camps have been held there, there have been no week-long camp experiences since then.
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULTS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Saturday night. Police say at 7:31 PM, police were dispatched for an unknown problem in the 500 block of South 6th Street. When police investigated further, they found that 37-year-old Wesley Wertz and another person were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in an injury to the unidentified victim. Wertz was taken into custody and taken to Indiana County Jail to be arraigned in front of District Judge Christopher Welch.
IUP ISSUES UPDATE, APOLOGY CONCERNING SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS REPORTED LAST WEEK
IUP has released more information concerning a threat that was investigated early last week into a social media threat. In a letter sent to the university community, officials say that news of the threat first arrived on a social media platform late on Monday, September 26th that warned of violence. The initial post did not include a location, but a follow up post had just the words “Jane Leonard Hall” in it. Students who saw the threat went to the University Police department with concerns that the two posts were related. IUP Police then consulted with other law enforcement agencies and created and launched a response plan that included increased patrols through Jane Leonard Hall and a thorough search before classes started, along with searches of Leonard Hall and other buildings throughout the day. Also, a notification went out to the social media company about the need to identify the people posting the initial and follow up messages. IUP will also pursue all legal avenues concerning the people who made the post.
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
PSP RELEASES HOMECOMING WEEKEND ENFORCEMENT DATA
State police have released their report of their Homecoming Weekend detail. Troopers from across Troop A were called in to assist IUP and Indiana Borough Police over Homecoming weekend, which started last Thursday night and went through yesterday. During that time, Troopers made 30 arrests, with most of the arrests related to underage drinking, with 9 arrests made. That was followed by four arrests each for drug possession, firearms violations and possession with intent to deliver. As far as traffic incidents went, Police made 78 traffic stops, issued 48 traffic citations and 18 written warnings. State police also investigated one crash in White Township.
IUP MOVES INTO DIVISION II TOP TEN
The IUP Crimson Hawks jumped into the top ten of the AP Top 25 Division II poll after Saturday’s win over then-number 6 Slippery Rock. IUP is ranked 8th in the nation. The AFCA coaches poll will be released today. Slippery Rock dropped 16 slots to number 25. The...
TORTORELLA: CAL U. IS FORMIDABLE
IUP coach Paul Tortorella said last night that he was proud of his Crimson Hawks football team for holding its composure for the entire sixty minutes Saturday against Slippery Rock. He told Jack Benedict on Hawk Talk from the Hilton Garden Inn on U92 and Renda Digital TV that IUP put together a solid effort in all three phases of the game…offense, defense, and special teams.
VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN FATAL COAL TRUCK CRASH
The victim in the fatal crash of a coal truck on Tuesday has been identified. Reports say that the victim was 57-year-old Thomas Mears of Marion Center. After the crash, he was originally taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A Blairsville man is due in court today for five hearings, many of them are sentencing hearings. 34-year-old Brian Alan Kutsch will be in court this morning for various charges in different incidents. In two cases, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, charges that he pleaded guilty to in August. The charges stemmed from cases in March of this year and August of last year. In another case, he was charged with retail theft for an incident in April of this year, and he pleaded guilty there too. He is also due before the court today for charges of DUI and summary traffic offenses from October of last year. He will also have a probation revocation hearing connected with a case in January of last year, where he was sentenced to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
DRIVER INVOLVED IN COAL TRUCK CRASH DIES OF INJURIES
State police say the driver of a Mack dump truck which plummeted off a Route 119 Bypass bridge onto Wayne Avenue below has died. The 57-year-old man from Marion Center, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken by ambulance to the Indiana Regional Medical Center and later flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he passed away.
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
