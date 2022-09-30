ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Kid Cudi Created the Melodic World of ‘Entergalactic,’ Both for Television Screens and Listening Ears

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

When Scott Mescudi, better known as musician Kid Cudi to most of the world, released his debut studio record “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” in 2009, the latter half of the album included a groovy love anthem called “Enter Galactic (Love Connection Part I).”

And though a sequel to the song never came out, Mescudi figured out an innovative way to dive back into the track’s affection-drenched world 13 years later. “ Entergalactic ” is both a new animated Netflix program — the streamer is calling it an “event” — as well as the title of his 10th studio album. They’re both being released on Sept. 30.

“It’s exciting, like, never in my wildest dreams did I feel like I would revisit that song in any type of way,” Mescudi tells Variety over Zoom alongside co-star Jessica Williams. “It was something that I recorded years ago — sort of as a simple love song — but it was nice to expand upon its ideas and take it to other places, adding in characters and other storylines to see where it could go.”

On the television side, “Entergalactic” is a 92-minute special on Netflix that follows the stories of young creatives Jabari (voiced by Mescudi), an ambitious comic book artist, and Meadow (voiced by Williams), a thoughtful photographer, two next-door neighbors in New York City whose immediate chemistry sends them on a path toward fervent love — its euphoric highs and prickly tribulations chronicled along the way. Following Mescudi and Williams in their leading roles are supporting characters voiced by the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

And on the music end, “Entergalactic” will be the tenured hip-hop musician’s first studio album since late 2020’s “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.” The 15-track album boasts features from the likes of Don Toliver, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign, with multiple cuts from the record essentially appearing throughout the event as its score and musical guiding light. One particular example of this comes when Jabari freezes as he lays eyes on Meadow for the first time — syrupy synths and classic Cudi croons usher in the song “Angel,” the lyrics of which (“You’re such an angel, in your halo, where’d you come from?”) mirror Jabari’s immediate first impression of his potential love interest.

The event’s plotlines, story beats and visual language were created around songs from the record, Mescudi explained, as he first recorded a few tracks for the album and had them in hand before Netflix greenlit production on the TV special. Of the unorthodox process of building the story out of the music first, executive producer Kenya Barris said that in 2019 — after hearing the music Mescudi had been working on — he was instantly sold on pushing the project idea to Netflix, where he then had an overall deal. (Barris officially parted ways with Netflix in January 2021.)

“He played me ‘Willing To Trust’ in the studio, and I lost my shit,” Barris said. “I immediately called the Netflix executives and asked if they could come down to the studio, and they bought in. It was an expensive project and a big undertaking for Netflix, but they have gotten behind it in an amazing way.”

The commonality between Barris and Williams in what attracted them to the project was Mescudi himself, whose musical resume alone has influenced a subgenre of hip-hop where melody and honest introspection became a source of power — rather than a sign of weakness — for the artists that have since followed him in that lane. Says Williams, “I signed up for the project because I’m a fan of Scott’s, both as a musician and artist, but also as an actor,” who paused her response to turn to him directly and tell him that he is a beautiful actor, much to his excitement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcUTF_0iFvzOmw00
Scott Mescudi as Jabari and Jessica Williams as Meadow in “Entergalactic.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

“I try to take jobs where I’m excited about the person I’m acting with, so it was kind of a no-brainer,” Williams continued. “And on top of that, the super top secret email I got about the project had a 15-second music clip [another co-sign for ‘Willing To Trust’] that made signing on a ‘Hell yeah’ for me.”

The TV event also pays direct homage to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died late last year of cancer, which he’d kept private. Mescudi was especially close to Abloh, whose streetwear designs permeated hip-hop culture just as much as it seeped into luxury high fashion spaces, and the late Off-White founder was tapped prior to his death to design wardrobe for the event’s animated characters to further distinguish its visual language. As a tribute to Abloh, a clear shot of his likeness on a billboard is displayed in full view during a scene, along with one poignant word: “ICON.”

“We didn’t know what was happening while it was going on, he was very quiet and worked through a lot of pain, but his talent just speaks for itself,” Barris said of Abloh’s contributions to “Entergalactic.” “He gave us something that will live forever.”

Holistically, of presenting “Entergalactic” both as a television event and studio album, Mescudi said the idea stemmed from a desire to push himself after feeling like he had hit a creative ceiling as a musical artist, opting to pursue previously uncharted territory with an animated story that was informed by his own music.

“After linking with the writers, talking about the story with them and piecing it all together, it was something I felt like I needed to invest all of my energy into,” Mescudi said. “Every script I read after that, I just saw the vision coming to life and I just felt really proud of it, and I knew we were onto something special.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dot-Marie Jones Slams Low Turnout for ‘Bros’: ‘It’s Not Contagious, F—in’ Go See a Movie’

After a low opening turnout in theaters for LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” writer and star Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter Sunday that it was “disappointing” that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” Dot-Marie Jones, who co-stars in the film, echoed Eichner’s sentiments Sunday evening at the Best in Drag Show, an annual parody drag pageant that functions as a charity benefit for people living with HIV/AIDS, and at which Jones was serving on the panel of judges.     “There’s so much heart and so many wonderful good laughs in this [movie],” Jones told Variety at the Orpheum Theatre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mila Kunas Called ‘Bulls—’ Over ‘That ’90s Show’ Marrying Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso: She ‘Would Be With Fez’

Mila Kunis is reprising her “That ’70s Show” character Jackie Burkhart on Netflix’s upcoming sequel series “That ’90s Show,” but the actor doesn’t entirely agree with the direction of the new show. During an interview with Access Hollywood (via EW), Kunis confirmed that her character and Ashton Kutcher’s character, Kelso, are romantically together in “The ’90s Netflix,” mirroring the duo’s real-life marriage. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Scott Mescudi
Person
Don Toliver
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Laura Harrier
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Timothée Chalamet
American Songwriter

The Story and Meaning Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio

As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death / I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left—the soulful, shrewd lines of “Gangsta’s Paradise” have been blasting out of speakers since 1995. With Coolio’s thought-provoking lyrics and L.V’s gospel-tinged wail on the chorus, this track is impossible to shake.
MUSIC
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Television#Galactic
Variety

How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Used Folklore, Spiders and Snakes to Update Witchy Looks From the Original

It’s been 30 years since the first “Hocus Pocus,” which ended with the Sanderson sisters Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) disintegrating. The Sanderson sisters are back in “Hocus Pocus 2,” now streaming on Disney+. After a brief backstory intro, Salem teen Becca (Whitney Peak) is fooled into lighting the black flame candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the magic shop, formerly the Sanderson sisters’ home. And thus, the sisters are resurrected. Costume designer Sal Perez resurrected the trio’s outfits and then went even farther to breathe new life into the beloved property. At the...
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
Variety

Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

More than two years after Kim Kardashian inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform, the series is finally out. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Variety

Steve Burns, Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host, Reprises Role Alongside Successors In First ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Trailer

Fan-favorite “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns will reunite with his furry sidekick in Nickelodeon’s upcoming feature “Blue’s Big City Adventure.” Nickelodeon Jr. dropped the official trailer for the upcoming film Oct. 3, which confirmed the reprisal of Burns’ role about half-way through in a surprise reveal. “You? Is that you?” Burns seems to inquire of the viewer, while looking directly into the camera. The casting decision comes just over a year after Burns posted a video to Twitter for the series’ 25th year anniversary, explaining his rationale for departing from the show in 2002. The viral tweet launched Burns back into the media...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...
TV SERIES
Variety

The Mars Volta Reunite, Finding Rich New Textures in Their Frenetic Prog Rock: Concert Review

“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actor Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, who won a Grammy for his No. 1 smash-hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1996, has passed away at the age of 59. Whilst no cause of death has been determined yet, Coolio leaves behind a long career as a rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio’s manager, Jarez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy