Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Kyra Brosig, Green Bay East tennis and bowling
Kyra has been a varsity tennis player for four years. She started out as a doubles player, but by sophomore year, she was competing in singles. Kyra has been the No. 1 singles player for East for the last two years. She’s also a captain on the bowling team, which competes during winter season.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
UW-Green Bay’s Three Engineering Technology Programs Receive ABET Accreditation
The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Richard J. Resch School of Engineering Technology programs have received national accreditation. The bachelor’s of science degrees in Electrical Engineering Technology, Environmental Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineering Technology have been accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. ABET...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
Comments / 0